The best Afro-Rap songs of 2020 so far
30 January 2020, 16:14
The freshest tracks in the world of Afro-Bashment, Afrobeats and more.
Let the good vibes flow with this flaming hot playlist - Africa to the world!
With huge tracks from the likes of J Hus, Burna Boy, Darkoo and more, we've got your turn up jams on lock.
Check out the best Afro-Rap songs of 2020 below.
J Hus feat. Burna Boy - 'Play Play'
Burna Boy feat. Jeremih & Serani - 'Secret'
Darkoo feat. Davido, Tion Wayne & SL - Gangsta (Remix)
Kida Kudz feat. Jaykae - 1am
J Hus feat. Koffee - 'Repeat'
Burna Boy - 'Money Play'