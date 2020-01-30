The best Afro-Rap songs of 2020 so far

30 January 2020, 16:14

J Hus dropped his sophomore album 'Big Conspiracy' in January.
J Hus dropped his sophomore album 'Big Conspiracy' in January. Picture: Getty

The freshest tracks in the world of Afro-Bashment, Afrobeats and more.

Let the good vibes flow with this flaming hot playlist - Africa to the world!

With huge tracks from the likes of J Hus, Burna Boy, Darkoo and more, we've got your turn up jams on lock.

Check out the best Afro-Rap songs of 2020 below.

  1. J Hus feat. Burna Boy - 'Play Play'

  2. Burna Boy feat. Jeremih & Serani - 'Secret'

  3. Darkoo feat. Davido, Tion Wayne & SL - Gangsta (Remix)

  4. Kida Kudz feat. Jaykae - 1am

  5. J Hus feat. Koffee - 'Repeat'

  6. Burna Boy - 'Money Play'

