Yung Filly dating history: Who are his ex-girlfriends & is he in a relationship?

Yung Filly is a British comedian, influencer and rapper, who has recently made headlines after being charged over allegations of rape in Australia.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was arrested last week and extradited to Perth, Australia, where he must remain for two months as part of his bail conditions.

Filly has been in the public eye since 2013, and recently released track 'Grey', which made the charts. Here's everything we know about Yung Filly's dating history.

Yung Filly has been arrested in Australia. Picture: Alamy

Who are Yung Filly's ex-girlfriends?

Yung Filly has never had a public relationship, so the details of his ex-girlfriends are unknown.

However, he has made frequent appearances in YouTube videos of the BetaSquad and Foot Asylums' 'Does The Shoe Fit?'

These centred around Filly and other YouTubers finding a date and having to rate their female counterparts.

Yung Filly pictured with his mum. Picture: Getty

Is Yung Filly in a relationship?

As of now, it appears that Yung Filly is single and not in a relationship.

The 29-year-old was arrested in October 2024 whilst on tour in Brisbane, Australia after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a Perth hotel room in September 2024.

He faces four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck.

Filly was granted bail and is due back in court in December, and he must remain in Australia until then.