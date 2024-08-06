The Game, 44, confirms he is expecting fourth child
6 August 2024, 16:11
Rapper The Game has revealed he is going to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 44.
The Game has revealed he is expecting his fourth child at the age of 44, after announcing the exciting news in a conversation with The Shade Room.
The rapper said he is looking forward to parenting in his mid-forties, and named the likes of Jay-Z and Mariah Carey 'inspirations' for being an older parent.
The Game already has three children - daughter Cali, 13, and sons King Justice, 16, and Harlem Caron, 20.
The rapper opened up about how he’s thinking about aging now that he’s in his 40s.
“I think about it in terms of years,” he said. “I’m 44. When my new child is 21, I’ll be 65.”
The Game then expressed whether he would feel old in his 60s with his then-adult cild, but recognised Mariah Carey and Jay-Z, who had children in their forties.
He also pondered whether he might have a 'different parenting experience' this time around, with the identity of his baby mama currently unknown.
“My kids are all fine, straight-A students and look good,” he said. “It’ll just be interesting to be a parent at this age.”
The Game loves to share his children's milestones across social media, and has posted numerous touching messages regarding his only daughter Cali, who is now 13.