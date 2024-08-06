The Game, 44, confirms he is expecting fourth child

The Game, 44, confirms he is expecting fourth child. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper The Game has revealed he is going to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 44.

The rapper said he is looking forward to parenting in his mid-forties, and named the likes of Jay-Z and Mariah Carey 'inspirations' for being an older parent.

The Game already has three children - daughter Cali, 13, and sons King Justice, 16, and Harlem Caron, 20.

The Game is now in his mid-forties. Picture: Getty

The rapper opened up about how he’s thinking about aging now that he’s in his 40s.

“I think about it in terms of years,” he said. “I’m 44. When my new child is 21, I’ll be 65.”

The Game then expressed whether he would feel old in his 60s with his then-adult cild, but recognised Mariah Carey and Jay-Z, who had children in their forties.

The Game and daughter Cali Lynn Dream Taylor pictured in 2016. Picture: Getty

He also pondered whether he might have a 'different parenting experience' this time around, with the identity of his baby mama currently unknown.

“My kids are all fine, straight-A students and look good,” he said. “It’ll just be interesting to be a parent at this age.”

The Game loves to share his children's milestones across social media, and has posted numerous touching messages regarding his only daughter Cali, who is now 13.