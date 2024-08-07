Stormzy and Chase & Status 'Backbone': Inside the lyrics
7 August 2024, 16:26
Stormzy and Chase & Status are set to release a summer banger called 'Backbone' tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know about the lyrics and the release time.
Listen to this article
Did someone say new Stormzy music? The rapper is set to release his new DnB banger called 'Backbone' with DJs Chase & Status, first teased back in April at Coachella.
The musicians have teased the upcoming song this summer across a string of festival dates, and have now announced that the track will be released on Thursday 8 August.
- Who is Stormzy dating in 2024? From shock Maya Jama split to ex-girlfriends
- Stormzy & RAYE 'The Weekend' lyrics meaning revealed
So, what are the lyrics to Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song 'Backbone' and what is the meaning behind them? Here's everything you need to know.
When is Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song Backbone coming out?
Backbone will be released on Thursday, 8 August at 6pm BST.
In other countries, this is when Backbone will drop:
- 1pm EST
- 10am PT
- 3am Friday ACT
What are the lyrics to Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song Backbone?
As the song has yet to be released, there are no lyrics available for the song.
However, the musicians have been teasing a preview of Backbone across social media, and you can check it below.
BACKBONE (Preview)