Stormzy and Chase & Status 'Backbone': Inside the lyrics

Stormzy and Chase & Status 'Backbone': Inside the lyrics. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Stormzy and Chase & Status are set to release a summer banger called 'Backbone' tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know about the lyrics and the release time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Did someone say new Stormzy music? The rapper is set to release his new DnB banger called 'Backbone' with DJs Chase & Status, first teased back in April at Coachella.

The musicians have teased the upcoming song this summer across a string of festival dates, and have now announced that the track will be released on Thursday 8 August.

So, what are the lyrics to Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song 'Backbone' and what is the meaning behind them? Here's everything you need to know.

Stormzy is dropping new music! Picture: Getty

When is Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song Backbone coming out?

Backbone will be released on Thursday, 8 August at 6pm BST.

In other countries, this is when Backbone will drop:

1pm EST

10am PT

3am Friday ACT

Chase and Status are award-winning producers. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song Backbone?

Stormzy is one of the UK's biggest rappers. . Picture: Getty

As the song has yet to be released, there are no lyrics available for the song.

However, the musicians have been teasing a preview of Backbone across social media, and you can check it below.