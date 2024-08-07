Stormzy and Chase & Status 'Backbone': Inside the lyrics

7 August 2024, 16:26

Stormzy and Chase & Status 'Backbone': Inside the lyrics
Stormzy and Chase & Status 'Backbone': Inside the lyrics. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Stormzy and Chase & Status are set to release a summer banger called 'Backbone' tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know about the lyrics and the release time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Did someone say new Stormzy music? The rapper is set to release his new DnB banger called 'Backbone' with DJs Chase & Status, first teased back in April at Coachella.

The musicians have teased the upcoming song this summer across a string of festival dates, and have now announced that the track will be released on Thursday 8 August.

So, what are the lyrics to Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song 'Backbone' and what is the meaning behind them? Here's everything you need to know.

Stormzy is dropping new music!
Stormzy is dropping new music! Picture: Getty

When is Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song Backbone coming out?

Backbone will be released on Thursday, 8 August at 6pm BST.

In other countries, this is when Backbone will drop:

  • 1pm EST
  • 10am PT
  • 3am Friday ACT
Chase and Status are award-winning producers.
Chase and Status are award-winning producers. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Stormzy and Chase & Status' new song Backbone?

Stormzy was an angel on stage at the BRITs.
Stormzy is one of the UK's biggest rappers. . Picture: Getty

As the song has yet to be released, there are no lyrics available for the song.

However, the musicians have been teasing a preview of Backbone across social media, and you can check it below.

BACKBONE (Preview)

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Usher 'Rendezvous in Paris' concert film: Release date, cinemas & tickets

Usher 'Rendezvous in Paris' concert film: Release date, cinemas & tickets

Here’s who Drake is reportedly touring Europe with

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2024? Tour Dates, Tickets & More

Drake

Drake '100 gigs' release: All the 'leaked' songs & tour hints

Drake '100 gigs' release: All the 'leaked' songs & tour hints

Kehlani and baby daddy Javaughn Young-White speak out amid 'cult' allegations

Kehlani and baby daddy Javaughn Young-White speak out amid 'cult' allegations

Trending

Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White?

Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White? Age, Job & Instagram revealed

The Game, 44, confirms he is expecting fourth child

The Game, 44, confirms he is expecting fourth child

Tory Lanez prison sentencing: How many years is he serving in jail?

Tory Lanez prison sentencing: How many years is he serving in jail?

Kehlani’s baby daddy Javaughn Young-White files for full custody of 5-year-old daughter amid 'cult' allegations

Kehlani’s baby daddy Javaughn Young-White files for full custody of 5-year-old daughter amid 'cult' allegations
When do new episodes of Love Is Blind: UK come out? Release Schedule Revealed

When do new episodes of Love Is Blind: UK come out? Release Schedule Revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working