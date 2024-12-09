Saweetie responds to 21 Savage dating rumours

Saweetie has addressed the rumours that she is dating fellow rapper 21 Savage after social media users claimed she was.

Saweetie has spoken up amid rumours she is dating fellow rapper 21 Savage after social media users believed they had been spending time together.

Tiktok users claimed that Saweetie and 21 Savage were holidaying in Dubai together, and over the weekend Saweetie took a moment to address the viral rumours.

In the comment section of the Instagram clip, Saweetie denied she was dating 21 Savage, who has been linked to Latto for the past couple of years.

In response to the dating rumours, Saweetie simply said: "I literally never met him".

However, the next part of the rappers response cryptically mentioned a song title from Latto, who is rumoured to be dating 21 Savage.

“Go get some money & get off the internet BROKEYYYYYY,” wrote Saweetie.

This subtle reference to Latto's song 'Brokey' intrigued fans, either as a reference to who 21 Savage might be seeing or as a show of sisterhood.

However, 21 and Latto have denied being a couple on numerous occasions after being linked together by fans and seemingly matching tattoos.

