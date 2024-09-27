Nines 'Going Crazy' lyrics meaning revealed

27 September 2024, 14:35

Nines 'Going Crazy' lyrics meaning revealed.

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Nines' new song 'Going Crazy' and what is the meaning behind them? Here's everything you need to know.

Nines has released his final album titled 'Quit While You're Ahead', which documents the rapper bowing out from the rap industry after an acclaimed career.

One of the songs from his album, 'Going Crazy' has made waves with fans, and the music video sees the rapper fire off at an ex-girlfriend, which he also directed.

So, what are the lyrics to 'Going Crazy' by Nines and what do they mean? Here's everything you need to know.

Nines has released his final album.
Nines has released his final album.

What are the lyrics to 'Going Crazy' by Nines?

Sometimes I miss my bae

But she was banging down my door on Christmas Day

I swear that was the last straw

Shoulda been when she wrote d*ckhead on my car door

Then I went to turn up in Dubai

She ain’t even tell me, she just turned up in Dubai

She going insane

Went to pick up my sh*t, she threw my clothes in the rain

She always thinks I’m somewhere getting some head

And if you miss her call, you better be dead

Me and my new girl, we’re driving bumper cars

That's when I saw her hiding in the monkey bars

I aint tryna indulge in that

That girl’s crazier than Doja Cat

She said she’s gonna drive over a bridge

Had to move twice, I hope she don’t find out where I live

It’s Nines

I'm losing my mind for you, crazy

I'm losing my mind, I think I'm going crazy

I'm losing my mind for you, crazy

I'm losing my mind, I think I’m going crazy

F*cking b*tch smashed my window

Tryna sound like me, she even cat my lingo

Posh chick sounding gang gang

Cant c*m inside her, she’ll do a handstand

Someone tell this lady play fair

Cause she’s coming like a baby reindeer

Suggested that we break up, stop the war

Everytime I try to leave she wanna block the door

She wont stop until I die

I feel like Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky

Listening to h*es and you knew they was hating

She wanna know everything I do like probation

And if I’m late home

All I hear on the phone is putas and cabron

She moves too crazy

Someone should have warned me before I f*cked the voodoo lady

It’s Nines

I'm losing my mind for you, crazy

I'm losing my mind, I think I'm going crazy

I'm losing my mind for you, crazy

I'm losing my mind, I think I’m going crazy

Nines recently visited the Capital XTRA studio to speak about his new album.
Nines recently visited the Capital XTRA studio to speak about his new album.

What is the meaning behind Nines' Going Crazy lyrics?

Nines new song focuses on him trying to escape and get away from an ex-girlfriend.

The infamous scene where Nines is running away from numerous women in wedding dresses was a teaser for the upcoming song, and is the visual crescendo for the video.

Nines on why he's really retiring from music & his final show 🎤

