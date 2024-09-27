Nines 'Going Crazy' lyrics meaning revealed
27 September 2024, 14:35
What are the lyrics to Nines' new song 'Going Crazy' and what is the meaning behind them? Here's everything you need to know.
Nines has released his final album titled 'Quit While You're Ahead', which documents the rapper bowing out from the rap industry after an acclaimed career.
One of the songs from his album, 'Going Crazy' has made waves with fans, and the music video sees the rapper fire off at an ex-girlfriend, which he also directed.
What are the lyrics to 'Going Crazy' by Nines?
Sometimes I miss my bae
But she was banging down my door on Christmas Day
I swear that was the last straw
Shoulda been when she wrote d*ckhead on my car door
Then I went to turn up in Dubai
She ain’t even tell me, she just turned up in Dubai
She going insane
Went to pick up my sh*t, she threw my clothes in the rain
She always thinks I’m somewhere getting some head
And if you miss her call, you better be dead
Me and my new girl, we’re driving bumper cars
That's when I saw her hiding in the monkey bars
I aint tryna indulge in that
That girl’s crazier than Doja Cat
She said she’s gonna drive over a bridge
Had to move twice, I hope she don’t find out where I live
It’s Nines
I'm losing my mind for you, crazy
I'm losing my mind, I think I'm going crazy
I'm losing my mind for you, crazy
I'm losing my mind, I think I’m going crazy
F*cking b*tch smashed my window
Tryna sound like me, she even cat my lingo
Posh chick sounding gang gang
Cant c*m inside her, she’ll do a handstand
Someone tell this lady play fair
Cause she’s coming like a baby reindeer
Suggested that we break up, stop the war
Everytime I try to leave she wanna block the door
She wont stop until I die
I feel like Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky
Listening to h*es and you knew they was hating
She wanna know everything I do like probation
And if I’m late home
All I hear on the phone is putas and cabron
She moves too crazy
Someone should have warned me before I f*cked the voodoo lady
It’s Nines
I'm losing my mind for you, crazy
I'm losing my mind, I think I'm going crazy
I'm losing my mind for you, crazy
I'm losing my mind, I think I’m going crazy
What is the meaning behind Nines' Going Crazy lyrics?
Nines new song focuses on him trying to escape and get away from an ex-girlfriend.
The infamous scene where Nines is running away from numerous women in wedding dresses was a teaser for the upcoming song, and is the visual crescendo for the video.
