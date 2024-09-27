Exclusive

Rapper Nines explains reason why he's retiring from music

Rapper Nines explains reason why he's retiring from music. Picture: Client

By Anna Suffolk

Is Nines retiring? The rapper spoke to Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie about his plans for life after music and even gave them a cameo in his latest album 'Quit While You're Ahead!'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rapper Nines has released his last ever album, titled 'Quit While You're Ahead', and Capital XTRA's very own Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie make a surprise cameo in the first song from his new project.

Nines is an accomplished rapper, filmmaker and producer, and has revealed his November show at The O2 Arena will be his last.

What Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie didn't know before listening to his new album 'Quit While You're Ahead' is that they have a cameo on the very first song 'Intro'!

Nines Performs in London. Picture: Getty

On Nines' track 'Intro' from his latest project, he name drops Capital XTRA's very own Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie and uses the introduction from a September 2023 interview to promote 'Crop Circle 3'!

"We are joined by one of the UK's finest in the studio, his CV knows no bounds. He's a filmmaker, entrepreneur and of course an actor," the intro says

Nines joined Capital XTRA breakfast in the studio to speak about his last ever rap album, and reacted to including Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie in his new project!

"It seems as if we have made it to Nines' new album!" said Shayna as Robert quipped "How could you drop this on us!"

"Nobody on radio gasses me up like you lot!" Nines said about including the renowned XTRA interviews in his song.

It's safe to say Capital XTRA is the best at gassing up our faves in the industry!

Why is Nines the rapper retiring and what has he said about retirement?

Although Nines has dropped a new project, this album will be his last. He spoke to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie about his motivation behind retirement from the industry.

Nines said that "as a rapper" this album will be his last. When asked about possible features, mixtapes or EP's Nines confirmed that this won't be happening: "I'm tapping out".

As for what retirement looks like to Nines, he said "I'm going to take a break from everything, I just want to chill and travel."