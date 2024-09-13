Nines announces final album 'Quit While You’re Ahead' & last London show at The O2

Nines announces final album 'Quit While You’re Ahead' & last London show at The O2. Picture: Client

By Anna Suffolk

Nines has revealed his next album,'Quit While You’re Ahead', will be his last. The London-based rapper has also announced a final show at The O2, and here's how you can get tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nines has announced his last ever album called ‘Quit While You’re Ahead’ and a special performance at London’s O2 Arena later this year.

The ‘Crop Circle’ rapper has had a career spanning over a decade, and has cemented his place as one of the most influential voices in British rap.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nines’ final album ‘Quit While You’re Ahead’ and all the information on his London O2 Arena show including the date, support acts and when and how to get tickets.

Nines is bowing out with his music career. Picture: Getty

When is Nines' final album coming out?

Nines has announced his monumental tenth project, Quit While You’re Ahead—his sixth and final album—set for release on September 27th, 2024.

Alongside the album, Nines has confirmed the news of his last-ever headline show, which will take place at London’s iconic O2 Arena on Wednesday, 27th November 2024.

This highly anticipated performance will mark the final chapter of his illustrious career.

How can I get tickets for Nines’s last London show at The O2?

Tickets for Nines’ final show at the O2 Arena go on sale on Thursday, September 19th, at 10 a.m. BST at Livenation.co.uk.

As for support acts, there has been nothing confirmed yet, however the rapper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the rap game, so we can expect some big surprises and special guests.

As he closes this chapter with Quit While You’re Ahead, Nines will bow out at the peak of his powers, leaving an indelible mark on both the culture and the music industry.