Missy Elliott leads tributes to Fatman Scoop after sudden death aged 53

Missy Elliott leads tributes to Fatman Scoop after sudden death aged 53. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rappers including Missy Elliott have paid tribute to the death of Fatman Scoop, who suddenly passed away aged 53 after collapsing on stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Missy Elliott is among musicians who have paid tribute to US rapper Fatman Scoop following his tragic passing at the age of 53 after suddenly collapsing on stage.

She took to social media to mourn the loss of her collaborator on hit 'Lose Control', writing: "Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time."

Fatman Scoop was halfway through a concert in Connecticut before collapsing, and was taken to hospital where he passed. His cause of death has not been shared publicly.

Fatman Scoop has died at the age of 53. Picture: Getty

Elliott went on to say on X: "Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.."

Fellow musician Ludacris wrote on Instagram: "Scoop was one of those people that reminded you what the word LOVE Truly means. It’s an ACTION, and with his ACTIONS he exuded the PUREST form of Passion For HIP HOP."

Following his tragic death, Scoop's family issued a statement to his official Instagram page, saying "the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time🙏🏾 Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten..🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/e4R9Z3inKd — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 31, 2024

The message continued: “FatManScoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend.

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage…“

FatMan Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.”