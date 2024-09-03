How did Fatman Scoop die and how old was he? Inside his cause of death

What was Fatman Scoop's cause of death and how old was he? Here's everything we know about the tragic passing of the rapper.

Fatman Scoop tragically died last week after collapsing on stage mid-concert in Connecticut, United States.

Many rappers have paid tribute to the star, including Missy Elliott, who collaborated with him on their legendary track 'Lose Control'.

So, how did Fatman Scoop die and how old was he? Here's everything we know regarding his tragic passing.

How old was Fatman Scoop when he died?

Fatman Scoop was only 53-years-old when he suddenly passed on 30 August 2024.

The rapper, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, was also a hype man and radio personality, who was born in New York.

Scoop had two children - a daughter and a son, and was married twice.

What was Fatman Scoop's cause of death?

Fatman Scoop's cause of death has not been revealed to the public. The rapper was rushed to hospital after collapsing on stage after suffering a medical emergency.

His death was confirmed by his family on August 31 in a statement shared to social media.“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop,” the post read.

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.” The statement remembered him as a “world class performer” as well as “a father, brother, uncle and a friend.”