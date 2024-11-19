Meagan Good’s boyfriend history from ex-husband to Jonathan Majors engagement

Who has Meagan Good dated in the past and what happened with her ex-husband DeVon Franklin? Here's her ex boyfriend list amid her engagement to actor Jonathan Majors.

Meagan Good has recently hit the headlines after revealing she is engaged to actor Jonathan Majors, and fans are curious to find out who she has dated in the past.

The 43-year-old actress has dated an array of high-profile celebrities, and was even married for ten years to DeVon Franklin, a producer and director.

So, who else has Meagan Good been in a relationship with? Here's everything you need to know about her dating history and engagement to Jonathan Majors.

Is Meagan Good engaged to Jonathan Majors?

In November 2024, Good and Majors announced their engagement on the red carpet in November 2024, with Good flashing her diamond ring to the camera as they took pictures.

The pair started dating in May 2023, just a few months after Jonathan was arrested for domestic abuse against his ex girlfriend.

Good even attended Majors' courtroom appearances with him, and has stuck by his side of his community service order.

Who is Meagan Good's ex-husband DeVon Franklin?

Meagan Good was married to producer DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022, and shared the reason for their split. was incompatibility.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love," read their December 2021 statement.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

Who are Meagan Good's ex-boyfriends?

Meagan Good also dated NFL player Thomas Jones before her marriage to Franklin.

The actress has also been rumoured to have dated Nick Cannon, Soulja Boy and even 50 Cent.