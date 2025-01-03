Mariah Carey, 55, sparks dating rumours with Anderson Paak, 38

Mariah Carey, 55, sparks dating rumours with Anderson Paak, 38. Picture: Getty

Singers Mariah Carey and Anderson Paak have sparked dating rumours after being spotted on various PDA-filled dates.

Mariah Carey has sparked romance rumours with fellow singer Anderson Paak after being spotted holding hands whilst out for a dinner in Aspen, Colorado.

The 55-year-old singer wrapped up her busy winter season with a break in the popular ski resort, and had dinner with the 38-year-old Silk Sonic star.

Fans think the pair are now an item, with sources close to the pair claiming they have been hanging out for months.

Mariah Carey spent the festive period in Aspen, Colorado. Picture: Getty

In pictures obtained by paps, Mariah and Anderson Paak were seen holding hands as they headed into the steak restaurant together.

Anderson was seen opening the door for Mariah, and held her close with an arm around her waist.

Mariah and Anderson are both single, with the Silk Sonic star having filed for divorce from his wife Jae Lin last year.

Anderson .Paak, Soul Rasheed and Jae Lin attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020. Picture: Getty

Sources told TMZ that pair were merely working on music together and were not romantically involved.

The interaction in the steakhouse was reportedly a break from work to get dinner.

However, a source shared with The Sun that "Mariah and Anderson have been hanging out for months, and have a flirty connection."

Anderson .Paak joined forces with Bruno Mars to make Silk Sonic. Picture: Getty

"But he has a reputation as a ladies’ man in Hollywood and is still legally married to his wife."

Anderson Paak shares two children with his now ex-wife Jae Lin, who were married for twelve years.

Mariah Carey shares two children with ex-husband Nick Cannon.