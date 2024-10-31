Exclusive

Levi Roots cooks up a storm with Robert Bruce for Black History Month!

Levi Roots joined Capital XTRA Breakfast's Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie to cook up a storm for a Caribbean breakfast!

Legendary chef and entrepreneur Levi Roots joined Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie from Capital XTRA Breakfast to cook a special breakfast.

The chef is known for his appearances on Dragons Den, and more recently, Celebrity Big Brother, and his cooking skills were put to the text at Capital XTRA HQ!

Shayna Marie set the Reggae Reggae sauce founder a challenge - to cook a special Caribbean breakfast with Robert Bruce to celebrate African and Caribbean cultures.

Levi Roots joined the brekkie crew to cook brekkie! Picture: Client

Once they had arrived at the Capital XTRA HQ - Levi Roots tasked Robert with cracking some eggs.

Levi was quick to bring up the 'Plant-in' vs 'Plant-ain' debate, and declared that the former is the correct pronunciation.

"This is what I was born to do," remarked Robert Bruce.

Levi Roots and Robert Bruce cooking up a storm! Picture: Client

The pair continued to cook breakfast, which couldn't be done without Levi Roots' iconic Reggae Reggae sauce - and lots of it!

They then plated up their creation and headed down for Shayna Marie's ultimate taste test.

Watch the full video of Levi Roots' cooking Robert Bruce a Black History Month inspired breakfast below or on Global Player.