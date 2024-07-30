Lauryn Hill and The Fugees 2024 UK ‘Miseducation Anniversary’ tour: dates, tickets & more

Here's how you can see Lauryn Hill, The Fugees and YG Marley in the UK this year and how to get tickets!

Lauryn Hill and The Fugees are going on tour in the UK to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic album.

Ms. Lauryn Hill announced she would be once again reuniting with The Fugees, to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honor of her landmark album.

Alongside Lauryn Hill & The Fugees is YG Marley, who shot to fame this year with his track 'Praise Ja in the Moonlight', and here's how you can get tickets and what dates they are doing in the UK.

Where is Lauryn Hill performing in the UK?

Lauryn will be performing at three dates in the UK, with the third added in Cardiff due to demand.

Wed Oct 09 - Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Sat Oct 12 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Mon Oct 14 - London, UK - The O2

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the new UK and Ireland shows go on pre-sale on Wednesday (July 31) and general sale on Friday (August 2) at 10am local time, and you can get yours here.

The shows will see Hill perform tracks from her classic 1998 debut solo album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, and she will also team up with the Fugees for songs from their beloved 1996 album ‘The Score’.

The impact that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill had on music, fashion, and American and world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world's biggest artists. Entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill and her Diamond-certified album achieved numerous firsts including being the first ever Hip Hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award.