Who is Larry Fisherman? Mac Miller’s alter-ego explained amid new album ‘Balloonerism’ release

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Larry Fisherman and who are Mac Miller's other alter-egos? Here are all his personas explained amid his new album 'Balloonerism' release.

Mac Miller's posthumous album titled 'Balloonerism' has been released and fans are wondering who Larry Fisherman is.

Miller, who died in 2018 at the age of 26, went by multiple different personas, including Fisherman, Larry Lovestein, and Delusional Thomas, the latter who features on Transformations from the project.

So, who is Larry Fisherman and what did he mean to Mac Miller? Here's everything you need to know about the late rapper's alter egos.

Mac Miller pictured in 2013, around the time of Balloonerism's recording. Picture: Getty

Who is Mac Miller's alter-ego Larry Fisherman?

Larry Fisherman is a name that has popped up in various works of Mac Miller throughout his projects.

The rapper used this alias as a producer credit, and released two solo instrumental projects and produced tracks with other artists like SZA.

In an episode of his MTV documentary show ‘Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family’, he shares the backstory of this fictional character. “Larry Fisherman, he’s the quiet type. He had a family that he used to provide for with fish. He was a professional fisherman, commercially. And then the sushi business really took off and he wasn’t catching the right fish for sushi. So, he had to turn to making beats.”

Mac Miller tragically died at the age of 26 in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Mac explained that he had to save his music files temporarily on the studios (public) computer, hence the uninteresting name.

“So, I tried to pick a really unassuming name, like who, if you’re scrolling through, would you NOT think was anything.

"What can I pick? And I was like…Larry Fisherman. And if there’s any Larry’s here, I apologize, but you don’t see the name Larry and go…’What is that?! I need to check out the Larry folder!’”