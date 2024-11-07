Exclusive

Krept & Konan reveal what it's really like to meet Rihanna!

7 November 2024, 08:11

Krept & Konan reveal what it's really like to meet Rihanna! Picture: Getty Images / Client

Krept & Konan joined Capital XTRA Breakfast to chat about their new song 'Smooth Lovin' with Popcaan, and also spilled on meeting Rihanna earlier this year!

Wonder what it is like to meet pop royalty Rihanna? Well Krept & Konan swung by the Capital XTRA studios to let us know!

The rap duo joined Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie this morning to chat about their new track 'Smooth Lovin' with Popcaan, their upcoming album and their recent interaction with Rihanna.

"We've been gone for so long, it's been nerve-wracking to come back," said the duo, who have returned to music, and are set to release their first album in five years early next year.

The rap duo joined Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Client

When host Shayna Marie asked the rap duo what it was like to meet the Fenty founder earlier this year at an event in London, Konan said how "sick" the experience was.

"It was sick, just to know that she actually acknowledges us, she’s been aware of us for a minute."

He continued: "Krept’s been rapping about her for a while, so it's like the final boss moment."

Konan, Rihanna and Krept attend the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Krept then joked that his "bars never went to waste", as the rapper has frequently mentioned RIRI in his tracks.

In 'Don't Waste My Time', Krept raps Cos I don’t need that drama / Unless she Rihanna, so it must have been a full circle moment!

Krept & Konan's new album YOUNG KINGZ II drops 7th February 2025, and their new song 'Smooth Lovin' feat. Popcaan is out now.

