Krept & Konan 'YOUNG KINGZ II' New Album including Release Date, Tracklist & Features.

By Anna Suffolk

Krept & Konan have announced a new album, called 'Young Kingz II', a follow up to their 2013 rap mixtape.

British rap duo Krept & Konan are back with a new album for the first time since 2019's Revenge is Sweet.

This time, the pair have made a follow-up release to their 2013 mixtape Young Kingz, titled Young Kingz II, a nod to the project that catapulted them into worldwide acclaim.

So, when will Young Kingz II be released, who are the features and what else do we know? Here's all the information you need.

Konan and Krept are releasing their first album since 2019 next year! Picture: Getty

When does Krept & Konan's new album Young Kingz II come out?

The release date for Krept & Konan's new album is revealed on 7th February 2025.

Krept & Konan's release is set to be on their independent record label called Play Dirty, and will be their fourth studio album.

Young Kingz II follows 2019's Revenge Is Sweet, 2017's 7 Days / 7 Nights, 2015's The Long Way Home and their first mixtape Young Kingz.

Rappers Karl 'Konan' Wilson (L) and Casyo 'Krept' Johnson (Krept and Konan) accept Best International Act: UK onstage during the BET AWARDS '14. Picture: Getty

Who are the features on Krept & Konan's new album Young Kingz II?

The tracklist and features for Krept & Konan's new album have not yet been revealed, however the pair appear to have teased them on social media.

Krept posted an Instagram carousel teasing the September 11 date alongside a plethora of rappers, including MoStack, K-Trap and Popcaan.

This could be a hint as to who might feature on the album, but only time will tell! Previous collaborations have included Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Stormzy, Wiz Khalifa, Jeremiah, Skepta, Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sande.