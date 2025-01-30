Kevin Hart 'Acting My Age' UK Tour 2025: Dates, Tickets & Info
30 January 2025, 06:00
Here's everything you need to know about Kevin Hart's UK 2025 tour.
Listen to this article
Kevin Hart has announced he is bringing his brand new tour for 2025, called 'Acting My Age'.
The US comedian is heading to Manchester, Birmingham and London in May 2025 and is guaranteed to bring the laughs overseas!
>>> GET KEVIN HART TICKETS HERE >>>
So, here's everything you need to know about Kevin Hart's new 'Acting My Age' tour.
Kevin Hart 'Acting My Age' 2025 Tour Dates & Locations:
7th May 2025 - AO Arena, Manchester
8th May 2025 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
9th & 10th May 2025 - Royal Albert Hall, London
Tickets go on sale for Kevin Hart's 'Acting My Age' tour on Friday 31st January 2025 at 10am GMT.
You can find tickets right here.
Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue.