Jaden Smith's ex Sab Zada 'moves on' with new rapper amid split

Jaden Smith's ex Sab Zada 'moves on' with new rapper amid split. Picture: Getty Images

By Capital XTRA

Sab Zada has been spotted with rapper Diablo following her split with Will Smith's son Jaden.

Jaden Smith's ex Sab Zada has been spotted with rapper Diablo following her split from the rapper and actor.

Earlier this month, Jaden Smith was papped kissing influencer Khleopatre whilst on a trip to Ibiza, with some fans accusing him on cheating on Sab.

The relationship status between Jaden Smith and Sab Zada is currently unknown, however it seems as though Zada is getting back at Smith in these new pictures with rapper Diablo.

Jaden Smith pictured with now-ex girlfriend Sab Zada. Picture: Instagram

Last week, Zada posed for photos where they flashed their middle fingers to camera with Diablo and posted it to his Instagram story.

A few days later, Jaden was papped a mystery women as they left a restaurant in LA together as obtained by this publication.

The rumours that Jaden may have possibly cheated on Sab Zada started after she cryptically posted on X: "This is a horrible and disappointing situation but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are all real people with real feelings."

Sab pictured with rapper Diablo. Picture: Instagram @diablo

And saying all these mean things about any of these people is honestly just hurtful, it’s not as helpful as yall might think it is.

"Maybe it’s funny for a moment but after a while its just a reminder of heartache for everyone."

Just weeks before Jaden and Sab's split, Sab called Jaden "the kindest heart" and called him a "You are a rainbow in human form."