How to listen to J. Cole's podcast 'Inevitable' & episode release schedule. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

J. Cole has announced a podcast called 'Inevitable'. Here's how you can listen to the first episode and the release schedule including dates and times.

J. Cole has announced his podcast series called Inevitable, and has released the first part of his audio series already!

Alongside his right hand man Ibrahim Hamad and flimmaker Scott Lazer that will tell his story while also including unreleased music.

So, how can you listen to J. Cole's podcast and when do new episodes drop? Here's everything you need to know.

How can you listen to J. Cole's podcast 'Inevitable'?

J. Cole's audio series 'Inevitable' can be listened to exclusively on their website, with the link to listen to here.

You have to be a registered user to gain access to the audio series, with the first series setting you back $10.

You can also chat with other community members and experience the episodes together.

How many episodes of J. Cole's podcast series Inevitable are there and what is the episode release schedule?

The first episode of Inevitable has already been released, and the second drops this evening.

Here is the Inevitable episode release schedule:

Episode 1: The Come Up - 18 November 2024

Episode 2: Lights Please - 20 November 2024

Episode 3: The Warm Up - 22 November 2024

Episode 4: Who Dat - 25 November 2024

Episode 5: Friday Night Lights - 27 November 2024

Episode 6: Sideline Story - 29 November 2024

Episode 7 - Born Sinner (Part 1) - 2 December 2024

Episode 8 - Born Sinner (Part 2) - 5 December 2024

Episode 9 - Forest Hills Drive (Part 1) - 9 December 2024

Episode 10 - Forest Hills Drive (Part 2) - 12 December 2024

In the caption for the announcement of the series, the rapper said: “It’s hard to write a caption to describe what this is,” he began. “I really don’t even know what to call it.

We settled on calling it an ‘audio series’ but to me it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation. First, me and Ib spent mad days talking to Scott, recapping the whole journey up to present day.

Front to back. It was new, it was fun, it was emotional and more than anything, it was therapeutic.”