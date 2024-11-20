How to listen to J. Cole's podcast 'Inevitable' & episode release schedule

20 November 2024, 15:15

How to listen to J. Cole's podcast 'Inevitable' & episode release schedule
How to listen to J. Cole's podcast 'Inevitable' & episode release schedule. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

J. Cole has announced a podcast called 'Inevitable'. Here's how you can listen to the first episode and the release schedule including dates and times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

J. Cole has announced his podcast series called Inevitable, and has released the first part of his audio series already!

Alongside his right hand man Ibrahim Hamad and flimmaker Scott Lazer that will tell his story while also including unreleased music.

So, how can you listen to J. Cole's podcast and when do new episodes drop? Here's everything you need to know.

J. Cole has announced his podcast.
J. Cole has announced his podcast. Picture: Getty

How can you listen to J. Cole's podcast 'Inevitable'?

J. Cole's audio series 'Inevitable' can be listened to exclusively on their website, with the link to listen to here.

You have to be a registered user to gain access to the audio series, with the first series setting you back $10.

You can also chat with other community members and experience the episodes together.

How many episodes of J. Cole's podcast series Inevitable are there and what is the episode release schedule?

The first episode of Inevitable has already been released, and the second drops this evening.

Here is the Inevitable episode release schedule:

  • Episode 1: The Come Up - 18 November 2024
  • Episode 2: Lights Please - 20 November 2024
  • Episode 3: The Warm Up - 22 November 2024
  • Episode 4: Who Dat - 25 November 2024
  • Episode 5: Friday Night Lights - 27 November 2024
  • Episode 6: Sideline Story - 29 November 2024
  • Episode 7 - Born Sinner (Part 1) - 2 December 2024
  • Episode 8 - Born Sinner (Part 2) - 5 December 2024
  • Episode 9 - Forest Hills Drive (Part 1) - 9 December 2024
  • Episode 10 - Forest Hills Drive (Part 2) - 12 December 2024
J Cole admitted he was "trying to be cool."
J Cole has released his new project. . Picture: Getty

In the caption for the announcement of the series, the rapper said: “It’s hard to write a caption to describe what this is,” he began. “I really don’t even know what to call it.

We settled on calling it an ‘audio series’ but to me it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation. First, me and Ib spent mad days talking to Scott, recapping the whole journey up to present day.

Front to back. It was new, it was fun, it was emotional and more than anything, it was therapeutic.”

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kehlani Crash Tour Setlist: What songs does she sing?

Kehlani Crash Tour Setlist: What songs does she sing?

Kehlani UK Crash Tour: Presale, Ticket Prices & More

Kehlani UK Crash Tour: Presale, Ticket Prices & More

Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed

Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed

Meagan Good’s boyfriend history from ex-husband to Jonathan Majors engagement

Meagan Good’s boyfriend history from ex-husband to Jonathan Majors engagement

Trending

How to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in the UK

How to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in the UK

Jonathan Majors Net Worth: How much is he worth in 2024?

Jonathan Majors Net Worth: How much is he worth in 2024?

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

LL Cool J on the pressure of returning to the studio after a decade

LL Cool J on the pressure of returning to the studio after a decade

How much are Jake Paul & Mike Tyson earning for their fight?

How much are Jake Paul & Mike Tyson earning for their fight?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working