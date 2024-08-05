The GRM Gala 2024: The Best Red Carpet Looks

The GRM Gala 2024: The Best Red Carpet Looks. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Check out the best looks for the GRM Gala 2024, which celebrated 15 years of the iconic brand.

This weekend saw many artists, entrepreneurs and key industry figures came together at the 2024 GRM Gala in London to celebrate black excellence in the UK entertainment and music industry.

Celebrating their 15th Anniversary year, GRM Daily hosted their annual star-studded event, which was attended by influential artists including: Alesha Dixon, Damson Idris, Krept & Konan, Russ Millions, Wretch 32 & Giggs.

So, here's a rundown of our favourite looks from the GRM Gala 2024.

Alesha Dixon, Damson Idris and Capital XTRA's own Manny Norte at the GRM Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Alesha Dixon

Alesha stunned in an appliquéd flower mesh dress. Picture: Getty Images

Zeze Millz

Internet personality Zeze Millz looked stunning at the Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Damson Idris

The Snowfall actor wore an all-black look. Picture: Getty Images

Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack

Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack channelled Britney and Justin in their matching double denim looks. Picture: Getty Images

Whitney Adebayo

Ex Love-Islander Whitney stunned. Picture: Getty Images

Ella Thomas

Love Island 2023 star Ella Thomas opted for a slick look. Picture: Getty Images

Munya Chawawa

Comedian Munya opted for a brown pinstripe suit. Picture: Getty Images

K-Trap

Rapper K-Trap went for a co-ord. Picture: Getty Images

DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy wore a BOSS suit for Saturday’s GRM Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Giggs

Rap veteran Giggs wore a blue suit. Picture: Getty Images

Posty

Founder of GRM Daily Posty went full bling. Picture: Getty Images

Founder & CEO of GRM Daily Koby ‘Post’ Hagan says; "I am once again ecstatic to be able to celebrate at an event of this kind with my peers and outstanding contributors to our culture"