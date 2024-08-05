The GRM Gala 2024: The Best Red Carpet Looks
5 August 2024, 11:29 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 16:27
Check out the best looks for the GRM Gala 2024, which celebrated 15 years of the iconic brand.
This weekend saw many artists, entrepreneurs and key industry figures came together at the 2024 GRM Gala in London to celebrate black excellence in the UK entertainment and music industry.
Celebrating their 15th Anniversary year, GRM Daily hosted their annual star-studded event, which was attended by influential artists including: Alesha Dixon, Damson Idris, Krept & Konan, Russ Millions, Wretch 32 & Giggs.
So, here's a rundown of our favourite looks from the GRM Gala 2024.
Alesha Dixon
Zeze Millz
Damson Idris
Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack
Whitney Adebayo
Ella Thomas
Munya Chawawa
K-Trap
DJ Cuppy
Giggs
Posty
Founder & CEO of GRM Daily Koby ‘Post’ Hagan says; "I am once again ecstatic to be able to celebrate at an event of this kind with my peers and outstanding contributors to our culture"