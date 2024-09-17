FIFA EA FC 25 New Soundtrack: All the songs from Central Cee to Rema
17 September 2024, 12:23
From Central Cee to Rema, the EA FC FIFA Soundtrack has been released and here is the full list of songs included.
The EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack full listing has been revealed, and fans are excited for the new football video game, as well as the iconic songs from it.
The game, which has split ties from FIFA, meaning it is now called EA FC, features 117 songs from global artists including Catfish and the Bottlemen and Charli XCX.
So, what is the full soundtrack for the EA FC 2025 Soundtrack? Here's every song listed that you can expect to hear in the new game.
What songs are in the EA FC 2025 Soundtrack?
- 49th & Main feat A Little Sound – Can't Walk Away
- 1300 feat Easymind & Oddeen – Wire
- ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae – Heard It Like This
- Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex – TAKA
- Alex Spencer – Nightmares
- Alok & Brô MC's – JARAHA
- Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi – Hey Hey Hey
- Andruss & Sam Collins – PAPI
- Angélica Garcia – Juanita
- AntsLive – Richer
- Apashe feat Geoffroy – Lost In Mumbai
- Arka – Soul
- Balu Brigada – So Cold
- Ben Böhmer feat Enfant Sauvage – Evermore
- Biig Piig – Decimal
- Billie Eilish –CHIHIRO
- Bizarrap, Natanael Cano – Entre las de 20
- Bklava, bullet tooth – makes me (wanna move)
- BLANCO – Ancora, Ancora, Ancora
- Boston Bun – NOBODY // ME
- Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
- Buddy feat Smino & Cedxric – Should've Known
- Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi – LDN PLNQ
- Catfish and the Bottlemen – Suntitled
- Channel Tres feat Barney Bones – Berghain
- Charli xcx – Sympathy is a knife
- Coldplay – iAAM
- Dahi (feat Moses Sumney, Mez) – Find Me
- Dawn Richard – Babe Ruth
- DELFINA DIB – A.T.A.
- DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO – NASSY
- DijahSB feat Aahhhli! – On Sight
- Disclosure – She's Gone, Dance On
- DJ LYAN feat Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY – DESI TRILL (Remix)
- DJ Susan & Shift K3Y – Feel Alive
- Dpart x Niall T – Tainted
- Elyanna – Ganeni
- Empress Of – What Type Of Girl Am I?
- Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR – Shook Up
- Ezra Collective feat Yazmin Lacey – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
- FKA twigs – new song
- Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes – Trouble
- Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
- Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – places to be
- Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun – ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL
- Free Nationals feat A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak – Gangsta
- Freq Motif x Kaleta – Today
- Future Islands – King Of Sweden
- Future Utopia – Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)
- Geolier – I P' ME, TU P' TE
- GIFT – Light Runner
- Gino x P Money – Villains
- Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (Airlock)
- Good Neighbours – Daisies
- Hinds – En Forma
- Home Counties – Uptight
- Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank – Lights
- Ice Spice x Central Cee – Did It First
- J Balvin feat SAIKO – Gaga
- Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling
- Jamie xx (feat The Avalanches) – All You Children
- Joe P – Everybody's Different
- Jordan Rakei – Trust
- JUMADIBA – BABE
- Justice (starring Tame Impala) – Neverender
- Justice (starring Thundercat) – The End
- Kaeto – Don't Ask
- Kasabian – Call
- Kat Dahlia – Futuro Amor
- Logic – Gardens III
- Lola Young – Flicker Of Light
- Los Rabanes – Billete
- MATA – Lloret de Mar
- Maverick Sabre – Roses Ether
- McKinley Dixon – Run, Run, Run
- MEDUZA (with Varun Jain) – Dola re Dola
- Monrroe feat Sparkz – Blindside
- Moonchild Sanelly – Gwara Gwara
- NERVO, Hook N Sling – My Reason
- Nia Archives – Cards On The Table
- Noga Erez – Godmother
- Nonô – Vem
- Nu:Tone x Doktor feat Gardna – Fighter
- Obongjayar – Tomorrow Man
- Omah Lay – Moving
- Overmono & The Streets – Turn The Page
- OZworld feat Tsubaki & Awich – MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~
- Pa Salieu – Allergy
- Pastel – samba de rua
- Phantogram – Come Alive
- Porter Robinson – Cheerleader
- Rag'n'Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?
- Rema, Shallipopi - BENIN BOYS
- RÜFÜS DU SOL – Break My Love
- SAIKO, Omar Montes – YO LO SOÑÉ
- salute (feat Karma Kid) – reason
- SANITY feat Kofi Stone – Black Eye
- Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly – Big Man
- Shelailai – GOODTIME
- Sia feat Labrinth – Incredible
- Sofi Tukker & Channel Tres – Cafuné
- Soft Launch – Cartwheels
- St. Vincent – Big Time Nothing
- Summer Cem – Ver Kaç
- Sunday Scaries feat Kaleena Zanders – Dance No More
- Teddy Swims – Apple Juice
- Tiakola – Formidable
- Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III – Silence Of Love
- Touch Sensitive feat Telenova – U Want More
- Tseba & ELOQ – Wikidest DJ
- Twenty One Pilots – Midwest Indigo
- Vale, Yendry – Escándalo
- Vince Staples – Black&Blue
- Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu – Weak
- WAY2LATE feat Confz & Keeya Keys – On Job
- Willo – Tha Rhythm
- Young Miko – arcoíris