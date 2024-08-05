Fat Joe & The Lox at Copper Box Arena 2024: Date & Tickets

Here's how you can get tickets to Fat Joe & The Lox's headline show in London this October.

Hip Hop superstar Fat Joe is set to celebrate a 32 year career and a soon to drop new album with his first ever headline UK show with rap legends The Lox.

The one-off show will take place at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford, London on Wednesday 23rd October.

So, how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Fat Joe is coming to the UK! Picture: Client

Tickets go on General sale Friday 9th August at 10am here.

Fat Joe is set drop his 11th studio album this summer ahead of his London show, which will be absolutely unmissable for his legions of fans.

He has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight, with 10 multiplatinum albums, plus mixtapes, singles and collaborations, including global hits ‘Lean Back’ with Terror Squad, ‘What’s Luv’ featuring Ja Rule and Ashanti, ‘Make It Rain’ featuring Lil Wayne and ‘All The Way Up’.

Puerto Rican-Cuban Fat Joe pioneered the sound that combined hip hop and Latin music, while also discovering new talent by signing DJ Khaled, Big Pun, Remy Ma and Cuban Link to his Terror Squad label.

The Lox are also performing. Picture: Client

Comprised of Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Jadakiss, The LOX entered the scene in 1997, after Mary J. Blige passed on their mixtape to P Diddy. The single ‘It’s All About The Benjamins’ garnered global attention and debut album ‘Money, Power & Respect’ (1998) went platinum and gold album ‘We Are The Streets’ followed suit.

Each Lox member has had individual successes with critically acclaimed solo albums, businesses and tours and in 2014, ‘The Trinity EP’ saw sold out shows across the US, Canada and the UK.

Fat Joe said “London are you ready for me? I can’t wait to finally perform my first big UK headline show, it’s gonna be huge!”