Inside Bobbi Althoff & Drake's relationship and 'affair' rumours

What happened between Drake and podcaster Bobbi Althoff? Here's everything you need to know including affair rumours.

Bobbi Althoff is a huge name in the rap podcasting scene after going viral for interviewing the likes of Drake on her 'The Really Good Podcast'.

Fans have been speculating over what really happened between her and Drake following the suspicious removal of their podcast clips from the internet.

So, what happened with Drake and Bobbi Althoff's relationship and where did these 'affair' rumours come from? Here's everything you need to know.

What happened with Drake and Bobbi Althoff and what are the affair rumours?

Drake and Bobbi Althoff got close after he appeared on her podcast which went viral due to her deadpan delivery style and cosy setup.

Rumours started swirling that Bobbi Althoff was having an affair with Drake as she was previously married to her husband of four years Cory Althoff.

The pair filed for divorce in February 2024, and opened up that her and her ex-husband 'weren't in love'.

However, Bobbi has strongly denied rumours that her and Drake had slept together.

Bobbi opened up about the original interview for the YouTube channel BFFs, and said he was "really awkward".

"I walked into his house and he didn't even say hi to me,' she said. 'So I went to the bathroom and came out and he's just sitting there with his two assistants and isn't even acknowledging that I'm in the room."