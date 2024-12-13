Beyonce's 'name change' sparks speculation from fans amid Jay-Z allegations

Beyonce's 'name change' sparks speculation from fans amid Jay-Z allegations. Picture: Getty

Singer Beyoncé subtly changed her name amid allegations against her husband Jay-Z, prompting fans to speculate what the real reason behind it may be.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beyonce fans were left stunned after she shockingly changed her name to drop husband Jay-Z's surname just days after accusations emerged of sexual assault against him.

The 43-year-old singer changed her name in a list that revealed her as one of Forbes' most powerful women, just days after Jay-Z strongly denied the accusations of assault.

Her name was listed as 'Beyonce Knowles' instead of 'Beyonce Knowles-Carter', leading fans to speculate that this move was a 'soft launch' to distance herself from Shawn Carter, Jay-Z's real name.

Beyonce and Jay Z have three children together. Picture: Alamy

Has Beyoncé changed her name?

Despite fans noticing that Bey had changed her name on the Forbes list of most powerful women of the year to just Knowles instead of Knowles-Carter, there is no official confirmation she has legally changed her surname.

The profile celebrated her wins, saying: "Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever, with 32, in 2023. In 2024, she broke another, becoming the most nominated artist with 11 new nominations."

They mentioned Jay-Z in a section speaking about a house purchase, $200 million Malibu mansion in May 2023, the most expensive home ever sold in California.

Beyoncé's name change has sparked speculation from fans. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé is named one of the most powerful women of the year by @Forbes. pic.twitter.com/25hHhJkom8 — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) December 11, 2024

Fans were quick to comment on the name shift as one said: "The soft launch name change is a clever way to tease something new!"

Another said: "my jaw DROPPED."

Others defended the star saying: "Forbes has ALWAYS gone by just Beyoncé-Knowles. This is NOT new. Why are you trying to come up with a false narrative?"