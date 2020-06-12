Win a brand new Playstation 5 console and 3 PS5 games

Time to get your hands on a brand new Sony Playstation 5!

So the brand new Sony Playstation 5 is almost here and we're giving you the chance to get your hands on one as soon as it's released.

Please note that the Sony Playstation 5 will only be available once on general release.

For your chance to win, text the word PLAY to 61236. Entries close at 11am on 19th June 2020. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Capital XTRA network and all participating stations and regions, which can be found here with full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital XTRA's very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.