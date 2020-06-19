DONATE NOW: Support communities most affected by coronavirus

Capital XTRA and its sister stations across Global have launched an Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

We need your help!

Coronavirus has impacted so many lives in so many different ways, but the most vulnerable are struggling to cope.

Local charities are a lifeline for those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

These organisations are needed more than ever, both on the frontline now and in months to come, as demand for their services increases.

Capital XTRA's charity Make Some Noise works across the country identifying community need and funding small charities that are making a real difference to people’s lives.

Your donation makes a difference. Please give if you can.

HOW YOUR MONEY HELPS

£5 could provide an activities pack for a vulnerable child in refuge accommodation.

£10 could mean a victim of domestic abuse can access advice and support online.

£10 could provide Personal Protection Equipment to help protect a rough sleeper.

£15 could mean support for an older person who is feeling more alone than ever.

£20 could provide an hour of vital phone support to a young carer who’s feeling the pressure.

£20 could provide hot meals for two weeks to a family struggling to put food on the table

£25 could provide urgent nursing care at home for a child with a life-limiting condition.

£30 could provide 30 minutes of trauma therapy for a young person who has lost someone they love.

£50 could fund a mental health crisis counselling call that could potentially save a person’s life. £50 could provide vital hygiene products for a family who would otherwise go without.

£50 could mean a homeless person is taken to a safe space to stay for the night.

£100 could provide the essentials, including bedding, to help a person living on the street move into emergency accommodation



To donate £5 text Xtra5 (without a space) to 70766

To donate £10 text Xtra10 (without a space) to 70766

To donate £20 text Xtra20 (without a space) to 70766

To donate £30 text Xtra30 (without a space) to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.16 and over only. Standard network charges may applyTs&Cs are at makesomenoise.com.

If you would like to make a donation over the phone, please call 0345 373 33 33.Calls will be charged at your local network rate. Lines are open 24 hours a day until 31st July.

Pay in your fundraising money here. And don't forget to tune in to Capital XTRA TODAY as we raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Find out more here.

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com. Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).