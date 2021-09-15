Ways to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise

Ways to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA needs your help to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

People would be lost without the small and local charities that Make Some Noise supports.

Small charities are at the heart of local communities, but they can often go unnoticed until they are needed.

By donating to Global’s Make Some Noise, you can help small charities be there to improve people’s lives in your community and across the UK.

Make Some Noise believes everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. So, they work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, improving life skills, and preventing isolation.

Here’s how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities.



Ways to donate...

DONATE ONLINE

£5 could provide 15 minutes of telephone support for a parent of a child with a life-threatening condition who is experiencing a crisis.

£10 could provide training to 9 new telephone befrienders so they can support isolated people living with sight loss.

£15 could provide an hour of counselling to support a young carer’s mental health.

£30 could help build a young person’s confidence and life skills through friendship with a mentor.

£60 could mean a support worker can visit five families to provide practical care for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).