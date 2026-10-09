Ways you can donate to Global’s Make Some Noise

WAYS TO DONATE TO MAKE SOME NOISE. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA needs your help to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Capital XTRA needs your help to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. Global’s Make Some Noise supports small charities doing vital work in local communities.

They are working hard to help those who need it most, but they need your help.

Help delivering food banks, mental health programmes, domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and other vital life support programmes.

By donating to Global’s Make Some Noise, you can help small charities change lives across the UK.

Here’s how you can donate and make a difference.

Here’s how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities. Picture: Global

WAYS TO DONATE

£5 could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty

£15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour

£20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets

£35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

£50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

Been fundraising for Make Some Noise? Pay in your money here.

Find out more on the Global's Make Some Noise site here.

Donate By Text

To donate £5 text Xtra5 to 70766

to To donate £10 text Xtra10 to 70766

to To donate £20 text Xtra20 to 70766

to To donate £30 text Xtra30 to 70766

You can donate by text. To donate £10, £20 OR £30 Text XTRA10, XTRA20 or XTRA30 to 70766. Standard network charges may apply. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

Right now there are many people across the UK living in crisis. Picture: Global

Setting up a fundraising page

If you’re collecting money from family or friends you can set up your own fundraising page.

Fundraising pages also make it really easy to see how much you’ve raised and how much you have until you hit your overall target. You can set up a page here.

Donating Via Your Alexa

You can also ask your Alexa to send you a link to donate! It will send a link straight to the phone number associated with your Amazon account.

Simply use the voice command:

"Alexa, ask Global Player to send me a link to donate to Capital XTRA's Charity"

Paying in over the phone

If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, call us on 0345 373 33 33 and we can help you make a card payment. Calls are charged at your local network rate.

Paying in by post

We also accept cheques by post. Please send these to:

Global’s Make Some Noise

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).