Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed
6 January 2021, 16:28
XXXTentacion was shot and killed in 2018 at the age of 20.
XXXTentacion's legacy lives on through his art, music and his son. The "Moonlight" rapper was shot and killed during a robbery in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June 2018.
XXXTentacion's father pens heartfelt message to the late rapper
The girlfriend of the late rapper, Jenesis Sanchez had revealed she was pregnant shortly after XXXTentacion was killed, aged 20.
Seven months after the "SAD!" rapper had passed away, Sanchez gave birth to their beautiful baby boy.
-
Does XXXTentacion have a son?
The girlfriend of late rapper XXXTentacion, Jenesis Sanchez, revealed she had given birth to their son, Gekyume Onfroy on the 26th January 2019.
Sanchez underwent an emergency caesarean section at West Boca Medical Center.
Gekyume Onfroy was born three days after his father, XXXTentacion's birthday. Sadly, XXXTentacion never got to meet his son, after he was shot dead just seven months before he was born.
Fans learned of Gekyume's birth through XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard's Instagram story.
Ever since the birth of Gekyume, Bernard has shared images of him, enabling fans to see X's little one grow up.
In a 2019 interview Sanchez did with Local News 10, she revealed that she did not believe the stories from XXXTentaction’s troubled past.
However, she did promise hat she would not lie to her son about his father.
“I’m going to tell him about all the fond memories I have with his dad, Jahseh."
"I’m going to tell him how much his dad would have loved him. I know sometimes, probably when he gets older, it will affect him more than now when he is younger, but he’s definitely going to know about his father,” she stated.
At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was facing 15 felony charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman in 2016, domestic battery by strangulation and witness tampering.
In October 2018, an audio clip emerged of the rapper apparently admitting to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stabbing nine people.
-
What is XXXTentacion son's name?
In a statement on Instagram, the family revealed X "specifically chose" the name Gekyume "for his first born son".
Gekyume "means 'different state' or 'next' universe of thought," it says, adding that the family were "honoured to fulfil his wish".
In his family, the child is simply known as Yume.
-
How old is XXXTentacion's son?
XXXTentacion's son Gekyume was born on the 26th January 2019, making him almost two years old.
Gekyume's birth sign is an Aquarius, just like his father.
-
How did XXXTentacion die?
During the afternoon of June 18, 2018, US rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, known as XXXTentacion, was shot and killed in an apparent robbery outside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Four men were arrested and charged for the murder. Broward County Sheriff named the four men as Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Robert Allen.
They were charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery.
Dedrick Williams was arrested two days after XXXTentacion died in hospital.
Michael Boatwright was charged with murder on 10 July. Boatwright was in jail already, after he had been arrested on drug charges just five days earlier.