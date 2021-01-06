Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed

Does XXXTentacion have a son?

The girlfriend of late rapper XXXTentacion, Jenesis Sanchez, revealed she had given birth to their son, Gekyume Onfroy on the 26th January 2019.

Sanchez underwent an emergency caesarean section at West Boca Medical Center.

Gekyume Onfroy was born three days after his father, XXXTentacion's birthday. Sadly, XXXTentacion never got to meet his son, after he was shot dead just seven months before he was born.

Jenesis Sanchez shares images with baby Gekyume. Picture: Instagram

Fans learned of Gekyume's birth through XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard's Instagram story.

Ever since the birth of Gekyume, Bernard has shared images of him, enabling fans to see X's little one grow up.

Jenesis Sanchez gave birth to Gekyume seven months after XXXTentacion died. Picture: Instagram

In a 2019 interview Sanchez did with Local News 10, she revealed that she did not believe the stories from XXXTentaction’s troubled past.

However, she did promise hat she would not lie to her son about his father.

“I’m going to tell him about all the fond memories I have with his dad, Jahseh."

"I’m going to tell him how much his dad would have loved him. I know sometimes, probably when he gets older, it will affect him more than now when he is younger, but he’s definitely going to know about his father,” she stated.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was facing 15 felony charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman in 2016, domestic battery by strangulation and witness tampering.

In October 2018, an audio clip emerged of the rapper apparently admitting to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stabbing nine people.