XXXTentacion's son Gekyume is his "twin" in adorable new photo

XXXTentacion's son is his "twin" in new photo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

XXXTentacion was killed in a shooting in June 2018 shortly before his son Gekyume was born.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed before he had the chance to meet his unborn child, but two years since that tragic incident his son Gekyume, 1, looks exactly like his father.

Since Gekyume was born, XXXTentacion's girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez and his mother Cleopatra Bernard have shared a number of pictures of him with fans on Instagram as he continues to grow up.

XXXTentacion was killed in a shooting in 2018. Picture: Getty

In her latest post, XXXTentacion's mother shared a picture of Gekyume pointing at a picture of his late father and captioned the image 'Caption this !'.

Given the fact that Gekyume looks like the spitting image of his rapper father, many fans couldn't help but point that out with one writing, 'Literally twins' whilst another added, 'i see so much resemblance'.

Other fans shared their sadness that Gekyume would never get to meet his late father, with one writing, 'This picture is so deep 💔 I wish Gekyume was able to meet his father '.

It was previously reported that XXXTentacion's girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez and his mother Cleopatra Bernard were locked in a legal battle over his young son Gekyume.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast a "Guardian Ad Litem" was appointed by a Florida judge. The legal documentation is used to officially investigate what solutions would fit the best interests of a child.

An official will reportedly be looking into the living situations of Sanchez and Bernard, in order to determine where is the most appropriate place for Gekyume to spend the majority of his time growing up.

