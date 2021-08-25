What is Tyga's new platform 'Myystar'? Is it similar to OnlyFans?
25 August 2021, 14:27
Tyga has announced plans to release a platform for sex-workers, rivalling OnlyFans.
Tyga has announced plans to launch a platform for sex workers named 'Myystar'. It comes after the announcement that 'OnlyFans' will be prohibiting sexually explicit content.
Here's everything you need to know about Tyga's new venture.
-
What is Tyga's new platform 'MyyStar'?
'Myystar' Tyga's upcoming subscription-based content service will ex workers and celebrities to post sexually explicit videos.
The rapper has said the platform should launch in October.
-
Is Tyga's new platform 'MyyStar' similar to OnlyFans?
It would appear as thought the 31 year old's new venture is set to rival OnlyFans, as the announcement came after OnlyFans announced that it previously planned to ban “sexually explicit” content.
The 'Taste' rapper also confirmed that he will only take a 10% cut from creators’ earnings, whilst OnlyFans reportedly deducts 20%.
-
Did Tyga have OnlyFans?
According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Tyga was previously the fourth top earner on OnlyFans, before he deleted his account to launch 'MyyStar'.
The rapper reportedly joined the site in September “as an experiment”.
However, he then went on to also launch an 'OnlyFans talent management company' - 'TooRaww'.
Just deleted my Onlyfans, starting my own platform https://t.co/uiD87CPUcx more futuristic , better quality & only 10% fee. Creators will also be able to make content of there choice!— T-Raww (@Tyga) August 20, 2021
Apply now to be first to get a invite.
More information on 'MyyStar' can be found at www.MyyStar.com.