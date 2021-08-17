Bella Poarch dating history: Tyga rumours, ex-boyfriends and more

Here's everything you need to know about TikTok star Bella Poarch's love life.

Bella Poarch became a TikTok icon, racking up more than 70 million followers.

The viral star also made her music debut - releasing her hit song 'Build a B*tch' in May 2021.

But, what do we know about the stars love life?

Bella is reportedly currently single Bella Poarch is reportedly currently single. She appeared to confirm that she was single in July 2021. In a TikTok video. The star said that she was looking for her "soulmate" whilst in a supermarket. Bella is reportedly currently single. Picture: Getty The start had also said whilst featuring on 'The H3 Podcast' that she had been single for about a year. Whilst speaking briefly on her past relationships, the star said she had to shift her dating expectations when she moved to the United States from the Philippines. Bella was rumoured to have dated rapper Tyga It was rumoured that the viral star was dating Kylie Jenner's ex, rapper, Tyga. The two were spotted in TikTok videos together, which fuelled rumours that the pair spent a night together after one TikTok featured them together supposedly at Tyga's house. Rumours then continued to be spread about the pair and it was even said that there was a sex tape between the two. Bella or Tyga did not initially respond to the rumours, however the 'losing interest' singer denied the tape's existence during a TikTok challenge. Rumours spread that Bella was dating Kylie Jenner's ex. Picture: Getty The challenge required the star to share 'two truths and one lie' to which she wrote: "Griffin Johnson tried to slide into my DMs" "I made a s*x tape with Tyga" and "I was adopted.". She highlighted the "I made a s*x tape with Tyga" in red; meaning there was no truth to the rumour. Bella has spoken on ex-boyfriend from the Navy Bella has been lowkey about her love life before her fame. Whilst she has shared that she had a boyfriend when she was in the Navy, she has not shared details. Poarch has said her ex-boo was in the Navy at the same time as her. However, the pair broke up because she decided to leave the Navy.

