Travis Scott requests to dismiss Astroworld lawsuit following disaster

The rapper asked a judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him for the Astroworld Festival disaster – which resulted in ten deaths and left hundreds injured.

Travis Scott has requested for one civil lawsuit against him to be dismissed after ten people died and hundreds were left injured at his Astroworld concert last month.

On Monday (Dec 6) the 30-year-old rapper filed legal documents requesting that a suit from festival attendee, Jessie Garcia, filed against him to be dismissed with prejudice.

Travis Scott performs at his Astroworld Festival 2021on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Picture: Getty

The Sicko Mode rapper issued a 'general denial' to all the allegations in Garcia's suit, according to TMZ.

The publications sources close to the rapper claim he is planning to issue a similar response to the several cases that have been filed against him following the tragedy.

Travis asked the judge to dismiss the suit just one week after a motion was filed to consolidate the suits into one 'multi-district litigation'. The court has not yet ruled on that request.

Scott's Astroworld Festival which took place on November 5 in Houston turned into a fatal disaster when the crowd of 50,000 people surged, resulting in a panic.

Astroworld Festival 2021 turned into a fatal disaster when the crowd of 50,000 people surged, resulting in a panic. Picture: Getty

Ten people have died from the event, ranging from ages nine to 27, and hundreds of people were injured.

300 people were treated at the site of the festival and 13 were hospitalised due to the incident.

Many lawsuits have been filed against Scott, guest performer Drake, promoter Live Nation and individuals in connection to Houston's NRG Park and Scoremore Holdings.

One lawsuit alone, seeks $2billion on behalf of 282 victims.

According to documents obtained by Bloomberg, California attorney Thomas Henry says: 'The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk'.

'My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organisers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.' Henry said in a news release.

Travis Scott issued an apology, provided full refunds to ticket holders and offered to cover funeral services for those who were killed. Picture: Getty

Before Travis requested dismissal of the civil lawsuit, it was unknown if Scott would take responsibility for the tragedy. However, the motion makes it apparent that he is denying liability.

Scott made a public apology and expressed sadness over the tragic event. He has provided full refunds for all ticket holders and offered to cover funeral expenses for those who died. Several families of the deceased have turned down the headliner's offer.