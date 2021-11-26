Family of late Astroworld victim, 14, file lawsuit against Travis Scott

One of the victim's family who died at Astroworld Festival is suing Travis Scott for being irresponsible

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding injury and death

Travis Scott is being sued by the family of 14-year-old victim John Hilgert for negligence and gross negligence after being killed during the crowd crush earlier this month.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Adam and Jennifer Cox, which was filed by Richard Mithoff citing Travis, Live Nation Worldwide, Scoremore LLC and its subsidiaries other entities involved with production, promotion and security responsible for his death.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

The Hilgert family, who are also requesting for several changes to be made in the future with the way concerts are organised – from security requirements, available medical facilities to the elimination of general admission seating instead of assigned seats.

"The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable" John's dad Chris Hilgert says in a statement.

"He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else".

Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

"This pain should never be felt by anyone over a loved one attending a live concert. Our sole aim in filing this lawsuit is to prevent this type of tragedy from ever happening again at a live concert" he adds.

"There is no excuse for the poor crowd design, event execution and lack of response that was exercised at this festival that resulted in the tragic death of our son and nine others along with scores of other people that were innocently injured".

The crowd surge, which happened on November 5 left 10 people die and over 300 injured. Since then, it's been reported that a $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organisers of Astroworld Festival.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Travis Scott performs onstage during the Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, Travis was slapped with a lawsuit from security guards Samuel and Jackson Bush, who worked at Astroworld on the day of the incident.

Suing the Highest in the Room rapper for $1 million (£748,335), the two are claiming physical and mental injuries, saying they "witnessed CPR being performed on lifeless bodies and pulled a person from a crowd crush who ended up dying" that caused them distress.

