Travis Scott spotted with Mark Wahlberg in first public outing since Astroworld tragedy

The rapper was spotted with his celebrity friends at a golf course in Southern California, following the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott has been spotted on a public outing with his celebrity friends following the Astroworld tragedy – which left ten people dead.

The 30-year-old rapper was seen at a Southern California golf course, along with his famous pals Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg.

Travis Scott is spotted with Mark Wahlberg (far left) who is speaking with Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's partner. Picture: Twitter

The 'Goosebumps' rapper seemingly tried to distract his mind from the several lawsuits against him from the disastrous Astroworld Festival in Houston, which left ten people dead and over 300 people injured.

Scott is being sued for billions of dollars in damages, amongst fellow rapper Drake, Astroworld organisers, Apple, Live Nation and other organisations.

Actor Said Taghmaoui takes selfie with Travis Scott at a Southern California golf course. Picture: Twitter

However, the rapper flew to Southern California to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family.

On Tuesday (Nov 23) photos emerged of Travis Scott out with Corey Gamble, who is Kris Jenner's boyfriend, and actor Said Taghmaoui.

Actor Said Taghmaoui poses with Michael Jordan. Picture: Instagram

Taghmaoui was seen in photos with both Scott and Jordan. While Travis Scott seems to be trying to get back to his usual way of living, new lawsuits are still coming through,

Earlier this week, the family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld Festival, filed wrongful death lawsuits against him, the Live Nation entertainment company and others.

Ten lives were lost at the Astroworld Festival, while over 300 people were injured. Picture: Getty

The Astroworld Festival, which took place on November 5, became a disastrous event when a crowd surge pushed concert-goers forward, crushing and trampling many of them.

The lawsuits filed by the Naperville families of Jacob 'Jake' Jurinek, 20, and Franco Patino, 21, are part of several suits against Scott and the companies involved with the festival.

The lawsuit puts the blame on the companies and Scott, an organiser of the concert who was on stage when the incidents unfolded. The lawsuit claims they failed to take even the most basic safety precautions.

Patino and Jurinek were both college students; Patino at the University of Dayton in Ohio and Jurinek at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

The lawsuit is similar to many others filed against the rapper and companies involved with the event.