Astroworld security guards sue Travis Scott for $1m over mental and physical damages

Event staffers have filed a £1 million lawsuit against Travis Scott for physical and mental injuries from the Astroworld incident

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding injury and death

Travis Scott has been slapped with another lawsuit amid the Astroworld incident which happened earlier this month.

According to TMZ, security guards Samuel and Jackson Bush who worked the event are suing the Highest in the Room rapper for $1 million (£748,335) for their distress caused.

Claiming physical and mental injuries, the pair are saying they "witnessed CPR being performed on lifeless bodies and pulled a person from a crowd crush who ended up dying".

Travis Scott headlinig Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

The crowd surge, which happened on November 5 left 10 people die and over 300 injured. Since then, it's been reported that a $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organisers of Astroworld Festival.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

Since the incident, both Travis Scott and Drake have released statements speaking on the tragedy.

Posting a emotional video on his IG story addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show Travis said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Drake took to Instagram to share his first statement saying: "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy".

He continues: "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Kylie Jenner at the Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly". Picture: Getty

Yesterday, pregnant Kylie Jenner broken her social media silence posting for the first time since the Astroworld incident.

The make-up mogul posted on her Instagram stories last night with a photo of what appears to be both the birthday girl Hailey Bieber and her daughter Stormi in a swimming pool, writing:

"Happy birthday @haileybieber. You are such a beautiful person inside and out. We love you lots".

Kylie Jenner breaks her social media silence following Astroworld tragedy. Picture: Instagram

This comes after her original statement that she posted the day after the Astroworld tragedy after she received backlash from fans due to her posting a video of the crowds during Travis Scott's set, which visibly shows an ambulance trying to make its way through.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community" she wrote.

Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld incident. Picture: Instagram

Travis commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

He's also teamed up with therapy app BetterHelp to offer one month of free therapy the attendees who had been effected.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.