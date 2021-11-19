Travis Scott, Drake & Astroworld organisers face $2 Billion lawsuit

According to reports, a $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organizers of Astroworld Festival following the incident that left 10 dead

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding injury and death

The Travis Scott Astroworld news keeps on coming.

Following the crowd surge incident on November 5, which saw 10 people die and over 300 injured, it's now being reported that a $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organisers of Astroworld Festival.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Travis Scott performing at Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Attorney Thomas Henry, who is reportedly representing over two-hundred Astroworld attendees, has filed a $2 billion lawsuit on their behalf mentioning Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, NRG Park, and more.

The $2 billion filing blames Astroworld organizers for not taking into account similar safety issues from the festival in 2019, where there was also difficulty with crowd control.

"The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk" Thomas Henry explains in the press release.

The death toll from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival has now risen to ten after 9-year-old Ezra Blount became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during the crowd surge. Bharti Shahani passed away last week after being declared brain dead from the stampede.

Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

Both Travis Scott and Drake have released statements speaking on the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show Travis said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Drake took to Instagram to share his first statement saying: "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy".

He continues: "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Travis has since commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

