Megan Thee Stallion BTS 'Butter' remix record label drama explained

Fans are excited as Megan Thee Stallion has announced a remix of the BTS hit 'Butter'.

However, there has reportedly been drama surrounding the remix' release.

Is Megan Thee Stallion releasing a remix to BTS 'Butter'? A remix of the Korean boyband BTS' hit song 'Butter' featuring Megan Thee Stallion has been announced. Meg has even tweeted about how excited she is for the track, using butter emojis to give fans a hint. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/WbbYDOrCF4 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 25, 2021 Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am🧈🧈🧈🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 25, 2021 When will Megan Thee Stallion's butter remix be released? The 'Butter' remix is set to be released on August 27, 2021. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) Is Megan The Stallion's label stopping her releasing the 'Butter remix? It has been reported that the 'Hot Girl' rapper's label were previously preventing her from releasing the highly anticipated remix. However, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, fought against the label in court. Pete was seeking: “emergency relief from the Court". The 26 year old claim stopping the songs release would result in “irreparable damage” to her career. Meg will feature on the bands hit song 'Butter'. Picture: Getty Continuing, it was stated that blocking the Butter remix would mean a "devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry”. It was then stated in the document that: “Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages.". What record label is Megan Thee Stallion signed to? Meg Thee Stallion is signed to American record label '1501 Certified Entertainment'. The star previously sued her label for preventing her from releasing 'Suga' - however she was granted a restraining order making her able to drop the nine track project. Meg previously sued her label. Picture: Getty What is 1501 Certified Entertainment? The Houston record label '1051 Certified Entertainment' represents Megan Thee Stallion alongside artists such as Erica Banks and D-Raww. The label is owned by Carl Crawford. Who is Carl Crawford? Carl Crawford is 1051 Certified Entertainment's CEO and a former Former MLB player. The ex-baseball player started 1051 after his retirement in 2016. Carl was previously engaged to Evelyn, whom he shares a son with. Picture: Getty Crawford was previously engaged to Evelyn Lozada, however the pair split due to him cheating on Lozada. However the pair share a son named Carl Leo Crawford.

BTS original version of 'Butter' previously hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest sitting hit at number one for the year 2021.