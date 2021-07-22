Tyra Banks hilariously roasted for wearing formal gown in hot tub with Megan Thee Stallion

The legendary model sparked funny meme reactions to her wearing a gown with shoulder pads during her hot tub interview, with the Houston Hottie.

Tyra Banks has sparked hilarious memes on the internet after wearing a "stange" choice of clothing in a hot tub with a major star.

The 47-year-old model-turned- TV personality wore a formal evening gown with shoulder pads in a hot tub to interview Megan Thee Stallion for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Megan has become the first rapper to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Picture: Getty

Megan has become the first rapper to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - which Tyra was the first black woman to cover.

What does that feel like, to be first?' Tyra asked Meg, who replied: 'I’ve always wanted to do this and now I have the opportunity to do it and I am the first person to do it.'

Megan continued: 'So now I feel like I am opening the door for other girls that look like me to come behind me and do it as well.'

'She said that 'I had to kick the door down, somebody had to kick the door down for me, but we in here. So now this is come on - come one, come all, you know?' the star added.

Tyra Banks was the first Black woman to cover the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Picture: Getty

While the interview was highly inspirational, fans couldn't help but to roast Tyra for her outfit in the hot tub.

Sharing a screenshot from the interview on Twitter, Tyra is seen in a green v neck evening gown dress with shoulder pads.

One user wrote: 'why is tyra dressed like she's about to be baptized?' on Twitter.

Another user pointed out the iconic videos of Mariah Carey wearing a glittering ball gown with shoulder pads into a swimming pool in January of last year.

Carey was pictured at a $30 million vacation estate in the Dominican Republic.

'Tyra Banks is channeling her inner Mariah dahling, wearing this bodysuit WITH sleeves, in a HOT tub,' the fan wrote.

See other fans reactions below.

This is so Tyra Banks of her to wear a full maxi-dress in a hot tub ☠️ she is so chaotic https://t.co/nfKpP42RQv — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) July 21, 2021

Megan: Let’s do our interview in the hot tub!



Tyra Banks: Ok, let me just finish this drink! pic.twitter.com/zqgw3YeP6c — Don Lemonade (@ABFlamboyant) July 21, 2021

tyra banks right now in the jacuzzi with meg pic.twitter.com/SPP3DQBEwB — The Beard (@kingdaved) July 21, 2021

Why is Tyra banks in A hot tub fully clothed?! https://t.co/aK02laEurR — 🪐 (@u8alyssa) July 20, 2021

Tyra Banks sitting in a hot tub fully clothed was not on my July Bingo card. — My Heart Will Gwan (@KevyD_) July 21, 2021