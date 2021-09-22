J. Cole 'Heaven's EP' lyrics meaning explained
22 September 2021, 12:21
Here's a look at the lyrics of J. Cole's latest track 'Heaven's EP'.
Fans were excited to see that J. Cole has released a new track.
The song, titled 'Heaven's EP' is a remix of Drake's newly released 'Pipe Down', from his highly anticipated 'Certified Lover Boy'.
See the meaning behind the lyrics to 'Heaven's EP' below.
But lately I've been questioning, second guessing, whether or not I've got something to offer since I done eluded poverty - J. Cole refers to the fact he has 'come up' and is now succesful and wealthy, despite struggling financlly whilst growing up - something he often touches on in his songs.
Some people say that I'm running third, they threw the bronze at me - Cole refers to the fact that he is often compared to Kendrick Lamar and Drake, however he is sometimes said to fall behind the two in terms of rap ability.
Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them niggas is superstars to me - The rapper makes it clear that he is not offended by being compared to Drake and Kendrick, or that they are often ranked above him - calling them "superstars".
So when you see me on red carpets, I'm movin' awkwardly. Posin' all nervous, afraid of the judgement - The 36 year old is often referred to as 'lowkey', attributed to the fact he is often not seen at public events. Here he credits this to the fact he is nervous about being in the public eye.
I be keepin' my kids away from the gaze of the public. 'Cause these days, it feel like hate is they favorite subject - J. Cole has two children who he has kept private. He says that he feels as though he is keeping them from "hate".
Pimpin' they kids out for views to just to be in the news. Could never be me - He then goes on to criticise people who put their children into the spotlight, accusing them of trying to gain attention.
See the full lyrics for J. Cole 'Heaven's EP' below:
[Intro]
I'm working on dying
Yeah, yeah
(Gotta have a space) Yeah (Gotta have a space)
Know what I mean?
She belong to the streets
Freedom, know what I mean?
Uh (Space to get this shit off)
Yeah
Yeah (Get this shit off my mind, off my chest)
Yeah (Know what I mean?)
Yeah
[Verse]
With every record I be asking the masses to tune your hearts to me
I represent intelligent niggas that grew up harshly
But lately I've been questioning, second guessing, whether or not I've got something to offer since I done eluded poverty
Or has the money watered me down, that truth is hard for me
Like the second time I got cut from the junior varsity
Fightin' back tears, I promised to switch gears
And said to myself "Whatever you do, you won't do it partially"
From this day forward, I move with a new ferocity
Ferrari coupe velocity, a fail proof philosophy
Success is in the effort, so if a nigga tried his hardest
I'm at peace knowing God ain't deal it in this group of cards for me
Some people say that I'm running third, they threw the bronze at me
Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them n*ggas is superstars to me
Maybe deep down, I'm afraid of my luminosity
So when you see me on red carpets, I'm movin' awkwardly
Posin' all nervous, afraid of the judgement
And the thought of showin' too much of my day is repugnant
I be keepin' my kids away from the gaze of the public
'Cause these days, it feel like hate is they favorite subject
F*ck it, attitude like a young O'Shea with a AK
Aimed at your brain, violate, and I bust it
I don't play when it come to family, that's one thing I refuse
Pimpin' they kids out for views to just to be in the news
Could never be me, I p*ss in the celebrity tea
God with me on this record, this is Heaven's EP
The tales official, the best n*gga breathing, it just failed to hit you
You couldn't tell 'cause you fell for the bells and whistles
And that's an area I don't excel
I'm from the 'Ville where young girls talk grown as hell
That's raw, never saw one person go to Yale
But every n*gga that I know done gone to jail
At least once, provin' we the ones police hunt
For the pains, we smoke three blunts the size of tree trunks
Too much hunger, it's no wonder these n*ggas can't keep up
So saying "Yes" to a feature just means I'm 'bout to eat lunch, b*tch
I'm goin' for it, no never shall he punt
I'm the one and you can be sure, speaking of beachfront
I'm kickin' my feet up while I write this in somewhere tropical
Supposed to be relaxin', this passion makes that impossible, mm
[Outro]
Supposed to be relaxin', this passion makes that impossible