J. Cole 'Heaven's EP' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a look at the lyrics of J. Cole's latest track 'Heaven's EP'.

Fans were excited to see that J. Cole has released a new track.

The song, titled 'Heaven's EP' is a remix of Drake's newly released 'Pipe Down', from his highly anticipated 'Certified Lover Boy'.

See the meaning behind the lyrics to 'Heaven's EP' below.

But lately I've been questioning, second guessing, whether or not I've got something to offer since I done eluded poverty - J. Cole refers to the fact he has 'come up' and is now succesful and wealthy, despite struggling financlly whilst growing up - something he often touches on in his songs.

Some people say that I'm running third, they threw the bronze at me - Cole refers to the fact that he is often compared to Kendrick Lamar and Drake, however he is sometimes said to fall behind the two in terms of rap ability.

Drake, Kendrick and Cole are often compared. Picture: Getty

Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them niggas is superstars to me - The rapper makes it clear that he is not offended by being compared to Drake and Kendrick, or that they are often ranked above him - calling them "superstars".

So when you see me on red carpets, I'm movin' awkwardly. Posin' all nervous, afraid of the judgement - The 36 year old is often referred to as 'lowkey', attributed to the fact he is often not seen at public events. Here he credits this to the fact he is nervous about being in the public eye.

Cole justifies why he is 'low-key'. Picture: Getty

I be keepin' my kids away from the gaze of the public. 'Cause these days, it feel like hate is they favorite subject - J. Cole has two children who he has kept private. He says that he feels as though he is keeping them from "hate".

Pimpin' they kids out for views to just to be in the news. Could never be me - He then goes on to criticise people who put their children into the spotlight, accusing them of trying to gain attention.