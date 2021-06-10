J. Cole and Diddy squash beef rumours after reuniting in heartwarming video

The rappers have put their beef to bed, shortly after Cole mentioned their feud on his new song 'l e t . g o . m y . h a n d'.

J. Cole and Diddy have squashed whatever beef they had between them, it seems, as the pair linked up earlier this week.

In a photo shared by Diddy, the rappers can be seen standing side by side on a balcony, with Puffy captioning the snap, "With LOVE. @realcoleworld."

The image may come as a surprise to some after Cole rapped about his feud with Diddy on his new song 'l e t . g o . m y . h a n d', taken from his latest album The Off-Season.

"My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would've thought it? / I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much / You would've thought my favourite rapper was Puff / Back then I ain't know sh*t, now I know too much," he spits on the track.

Cole confirmed a long-running rumour that he got into a physical altercation with Diddy at a VMAs afterparty in 2013.

The precise details of said altercation have been debated over the years, with many believing the feud started over something Diddy said about Kendrick Lamar.

In a new video posted by internet personality DJ Akademiks, Cole and Diddy can be seen engaging in a faux boxing match, poking fun at the long-standing scuffle rumours.