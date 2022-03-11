Diddy & Lil Kim share heartwarming Biggie tributes on his 25th death anniversary

The hip-hop mogul and rapstress have both shared touching tributes dedicated to Biggie Smalls on his 25th death anniversary.

Diddy has paid a heartwarming tribute to the The Notorious B.I.G. on the 25th anniversary of his death.

The Notorious B.I.G – also know as Biggie Smalls or Biggie – was in Los Angeles to promote his sophomore album Life After Death on March 9, 1997 when he was fatally shot at the age of 24.

Biggie's passed away on March 9, 1997. The rapper was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The Brooklyn-bred MC was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records at the time, when he was shot four times in a drive-by shooting.

Biggie's death sent shockwaves all over the world, with the rapper being a certified legendary rapper at his young age.

Diddy signed Biggie to his record label, Bad Boy Records, upon its launch in 1993. Picture: Getty

Twenty-five years later, Biggie is often mentioned in a lot of rapper's 'top rappers of all time' lists and his work is celebrated all over the globe.

On Wednesday (Mar 9), Diddy took to Instagram and posted a throwback video of Biggie on the mic, encouraging young fans to follow their dreams.

“There will NEVER be another,” he wrote in the caption. “The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME. Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!!”

Lil Kim also paid tribute to Biggie on her Instagram. Biggie Smalls and Lil' Kim were in a relationship for three years before he got killed.

She shared a photo of them sitting side by side and captioned the post with king and queen emojis.

Biggie’s murder still remains unsolved. However, retired Los Angeles Police Department Officer Greg Kading believes former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight had involvement in his murder.

Kading believes that Knight orchestrated the murder in revenge for the September 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

Biggie released just one album while he was alive, his iconic 1994 debut album Ready To Die. The project brought about hip-hop classics that are still playing these days.

'Juicy' 'Big Poppa' and the DJ Premier-produced 'Unbelievable'.

Life After Death was released just 16 days after Biggie was gunned down. The album followed his “Suicidal Thoughts” track left off on the first album.

The album has special guest collaborators such as; 112, JAY-Z,Lil’ Kim, Mase, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Too $hort, D.M.C. of Run-D.M.C., R. Kelly, The LOX and Diddy.