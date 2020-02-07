Wireless Festival 2020 on Capital XTRA, February 2020 (On-Air) - T&Cs

Terms and Conditions. Picture: Terms and Conditions.

Read below.

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.capitalxtra.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Wireless Festival 2020’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Friday 7thFebruary 2020 on Capital XTRA (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message as directed by the presenter on air to the number given out by the presenter on air (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

4. Listeners will be told to listen out for a specific track played in full. When they hear the track they will need to send a text message as per clause 3 of these terms and conditions. Entrants have the length of the song to send the text message; any entries received before or after the song finishes will not go into the draw but may still be charged as per the entrant’s standard network rate.

5. For each competition round, one entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and may be brought to air to be awarded the Prize.

6. All Entrants selected to play will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over or cannot continue the call for any reason the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

Eligibility

7. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

8. Multiple entry is not permitted.

Prize

9. For each competition round (of which there will be four in total) one winner will receive one pair of Weekend VIP tickets to the Wireless Festival 2020 on 3rd– 5th July 2020 at Finsbury Park, London.

VIP Tickets include:

· General admission tickets with VIP Entry lane to the festival each day

· Access to Wireless VIP Village & DJs · Access to Chill out area

· Access to VIP bar selling cocktails, champagne, beer, wine, spirits & soft drinks

· Access to Food trucks selling gourmet food

· Complimentary cloakroom facilities

· Access to Luxury restrooms

· Commemorative VIP wristband

10. Winner’s guests: Wireless Festival is not suitable for young children. Children under 5 (aged 4 or below) are not permitted. Children under 16 years old (aged 5 -15) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (18 or over) at all times.

11. No cash or alternative prize.

12. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion. Entrants must provide valid contact details.