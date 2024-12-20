Exclusive

Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington on the importance of telling 'The Six Triple Eight' story

Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington on the importance of telling 'The Six Triple Eight' story.

Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington joined Capital XTRA Breakfast to chat about their new film 'The Six Triple Eight' which is now out on Netflix.

Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington have shared the most important aspects of documenting the real women behind 'The Six Triple Eight''s film.

The pair joined Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie on Capital XTRA Breakfast to speak about the film, which is now out on Netflix.

During the chat, they spoke about the real women behind the story, and spilled all about being Hollywood stars!

Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington joined the brekkie crew.

Speaking to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie, Kerry Washington said coincidentally she had only heard of the story just a week before opening the script by Tyler Perry.

"I put it on Instagram and I open up this link from Tyler, and it’s the story," she exclaimed, and said she got 'chills' from the moment.

"Those kind of moments are a ‘Godwink’ - it’s a sign that those moments are the right things."

They spoke about their new film 'The Six Triple Eight'.

Tyler even met Lena King, one of the last members of the 6888. “This woman waltz up to me and says ‘how may I help you’?”

"When I brought everything she said to the historian on set, it was all accurate, her recall was amazing."

She has since passed away, but Perry explained she saw a rough cut before she passed.

Perry exclaimed: "she laughed, she cried, and said ‘thank you for letting the world know that Black women contributed.’”