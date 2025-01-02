Tennessee Thresher & Danny Aarons announce engagement following pregnancy news

By Anna Suffolk

Influencer Tennessee Thresher has revealed she is engaged to YouTuber Danny Aarons following the news they are expecting their first baby together.

Tennessee Thresher has shared the exciting news that she is engaged to boyfriend Danny Aarons.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share pictures of her proposal, which took place today, 2nd January 2025.

Thresher and Aarons revealed in November 2024 that they are expecting their first baby together, with Tennessee also taking to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy.

Tennessee Thresher is a model and influencer. Picture: Getty

In a joint post to Instagram, Tennessee, 24, and Danny, 22, shared an array of images of a beachfront proposal.

Tennessee and Danny made the milestone in the Maldives whilst on holiday, with the site of the proposal being lovingly decorated with hearts and a sign that says 'Marry Me'.

The adorable proposal also featured a table adorned with red roses, which is likely the pair had a celebratory meal after the happy occasion.

Tennessee and Danny are engaged! Picture: Instagram

Friends of the pair immediately reacted to the exciting news that Danny has got down on one knee, with Ella Thomas writing 'Congrats' alongside a string of emojis.

Another quipped: "Congratulations!!! locked in did good!!!"

Tennessee and Danny found love on Foot Asylum's Locked In in 2023, and have been together ever since