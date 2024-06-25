Pop Smoke’s alleged killer reportedly released from prison

Pop Smoke’s alleged killer reportedly released from prison. Picture: Getty Images

Capital XTRA

One of Pop Smoke's supposed killers King Vermont Raskel has reportedly been released from jail.

One of the alleged killers of musician Pop Smoke, King Vermont Raskel, has reportedly been freed from juvenile detention after he turned 21, after social media users uncovered some telling posts.

Bashar Barakah Jackson, who went by Pop Smoke, was killed during a home invasion and robbery in February 2020, which shocked fans and the music community worldwide.

According to Rolling Stone, negotiations for another alleged killer, Corey Walker, has had his sentencing stalled for his reported role in the murder back in 2020, and is still the only one to face legal ramifications.

Pop Smoke died at the age of 20. Picture: Getty

King Vermont Raskel, was reportedly released this week after serving four years in a youth prison, with his Instagram active again as spotted by social media sleuths.

A picture on his public profile shows him alongside some bodyguards, with the caption telling people to 'leave me alone'.

Vermont was a minor at the time of the 20-year-old's death in 2020, and Pop Smoke was best known for his hit songs 'Dior' and 'Welcome to the Party'.

The musician was a rising star. Picture: Getty

A group of people broke into Pop Smoke's home in 2020 and a 15-year-old fatally shot him, and confessed to killing the musician three years later.

Negotiations for the sentencing of Corey Walker have been delayed after plea deal conversations fell apart. Jury selection was set to begin this week but if the agreement cannot happen, it will begin on August 6th.

"Negotiations fell through. But there’s still a possibility we’ll come to an agreement," Walker's lawyer Deion Benjamin told Rolling Stone. "A few things need to be ironed out. If they don’t get resolved, we’ll go to trial.”