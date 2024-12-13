Nelly 'Where The Party At Tour' 2025: Dates, Tickets, Support & More

Here's how you can get tickets to Nelly's 2025 tour 'Where The Party At', featuring Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and St. Lunatics.

Nelly has announced his first UK tour in eight years, bringing the 'Where The Party At' show to the UK alongside special guests Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and St. Lunatics.

The R&B singer is known for his hits including 'Dilemma' and 'Hot In Herre' and will be performing in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow in June 2025 and then will be going to Europe.

The tour will feature an incredible lineup of special guests across its various legs. Fans can look forward to megawatt performances from Nelly’s collaborators and friends Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and St. Lunatics for the U.K. and European leg of tour.

Nelly is coming to the UK!
Nelly is coming to the UK! Picture: CLIENT

WHERE THE PARTY AT 2025 U.K. TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 04 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Thu Jun 05 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

Sat Jun 07 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Mon Jun 09 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Eve will be joining the party!
Eve will be joining the party! Picture: CLIENT

How can I get tickets for Nelly's tour?

The general onsale for all countries will begin on Friday, December 13 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.co.uk. Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Tuesday, December 10 starting at 10AM local.

For over two decades, Nelly has been a trailblazing force in music and entertainment, blending genres like hip-hop and country, and achieving double-diamond status, three Grammys, and countless chart-topping hits. He is known for iconic anthems like "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma."

