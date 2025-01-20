The 2025 MOBO Awards: Nominees, Performers & How to Watch
The 2025 MOBO Awards are first approaching, and here's everything you need to know including performers, nominees and how to watch the show.
The MOBOs are back! The 2025 award ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday 18 February 2025 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.
The 27th edition of the awards show, celebrating music of a Black origin, is set to take place in Newcastle for the first time, and the performers have been announced for the ceremony.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 MOBOs including nominees and performers.
Who is performing at the 2025 MOBO Awards?
The first set of performers have been announced for the MOBO Awards, with Spice, UK rap kings Krept and Konan and the multi-talented Bashy set to sing at the ceremony.
For close to 30 years, MOBO has been proudly celebrating and elevating Black music around the world. Its legacy has seen MOBO be pivotal in supporting the growth of Black music and culture on a global scale, championing homegrown talent, and celebrating artistic excellence in genres such as Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, African music, Electronic/Dance, Alternative music and beyond.
Who is nominated at the 2025 MOBO Awards?
2025 MOBO Awards Nominations List:
Best Male Act
Bashy
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
Ghetts
Nemzzz
Sampha
Best Female Act In Association With Got2b
Cleo Sol
Darkoo
Jorja Smith
Little Simz
Nia Archives
Raye
Album Of The Year
Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive
Cleo Sol - Gold
Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying
Sampha - Lahai
Skrapz - Reflection
Song Of The Year
Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - Band4Band
Chase & Status, Stormzy - Backbone
Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - Favourite Girl
Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade
Odeal - Soh-Soh
Best Newcomer
Chy Cartier
Elmiene
Fimiguerrero
Flowerovlove
Jordan Adetunji
Len
Leostaytrill
Myles Smith
Odeal
Pozer
Video Of The Year In Association With Lner
Meekz - Mini Me’s (Directed By Kc Locke)
Mnelia - My Man (Directed By Femi Bello)
Raye - Genesis (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)
Sampha - Only (Directed By Dexter Navy)
Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent) (Directed By Steveo)
Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - Hocus Pocus (Directed By Felix Brady)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Cleo Sol
Elmiene
Flo
Jaz Karis
Jorja Smith
Nippa
Odeal
Sasha Keable
Shae Universe
Sinead Harnett
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall
Alt Blk Era
Bob Vylan
Hak Baker
Kid Bookie
Native James
Spider
Best Grime Act Supported By Trench
Chip
D Double E
Duppy
Kruz Leone
Manga Saint Hilare
Scorcher
Best Hip Hop Act
Bashy
Cristale
Headie One
Nines
Potter Payper
Skrapz
Best Drill Act
163margs
Central Cee
Headie One
Kairo Keyz
K-Trap
Pozer
Best International Act
Asake
Ayra Starr
Beyonce
Glorilla
Kendrick Lamar
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Tems
Tyla
Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film
Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders
Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost
Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders
Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie
Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell
Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire
Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy
Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell
Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love
Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell
Best Media Personality
90's Baby Show
Aj Odudu
Chuckie Online
Craig Mitch
Henrie Kwushue
Madame Joyce
Micah Richards
Specs Gonzalez
The Receipts Podcast
Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music
Asake (Nigeria)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)
King Promise (Ghana)
Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Best Caribbean Music Act
Popcaan
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Valiant
Yg Marley
Best Jazz Act
Amy Gadiaga
Blue Lab Beats
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Kokoroko
Yussef Dayes
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag
Eliza Rose
Nia Archives
Pinkpantheress
Salute
Shygirl
Tsha
Best Producer
Ceebeaats
Inflo
Juls
M1onthebeat
P2j
Sammy Soso
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel
Annatoria
Imrhan
Limoblaze
Reblah
Still Shadey
Volney Morgan & New Ye
MOBO Founder & CEO Kanya King CBE said: “Each of these artists brings something truly special to the stage, and this is just the beginning. From the vibrant energy of dancehall to the dynamic sounds of UK rap and R&B, we’re curating a night full of unforgettable moments.”
The winners of the 2024 MOBO Awards included RAYE and Central Cee.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube.