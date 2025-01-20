The 2025 MOBO Awards: Nominees, Performers & How to Watch

By Anna Suffolk

The 2025 MOBO Awards are first approaching, and here's everything you need to know including performers, nominees and how to watch the show.

The MOBOs are back! The 2025 award ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday 18 February 2025 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

The 27th edition of the awards show, celebrating music of a Black origin, is set to take place in Newcastle for the first time, and the performers have been announced for the ceremony.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 MOBOs including nominees and performers.

Who is performing at the 2025 MOBO Awards?

The first set of performers have been announced for the MOBO Awards, with Spice, UK rap kings Krept and Konan and the multi-talented Bashy set to sing at the ceremony.

For close to 30 years, MOBO has been proudly celebrating and elevating Black music around the world. Its legacy has seen MOBO be pivotal in supporting the growth of Black music and culture on a global scale, championing homegrown talent, and celebrating artistic excellence in genres such as Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, African music, Electronic/Dance, Alternative music and beyond.

Who is nominated at the 2025 MOBO Awards?

2025 MOBO Awards Nominations List:

Best Male Act

Bashy

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Ghetts

Nemzzz

Sampha

Best Female Act In Association With Got2b

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Nia Archives

Raye

Album Of The Year

Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive

Cleo Sol - Gold

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying

Sampha - Lahai

Skrapz - Reflection

Song Of The Year

Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - Band4Band

Chase & Status, Stormzy - Backbone

Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - Favourite Girl

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade

Odeal - Soh-Soh

Best Newcomer

Chy Cartier

Elmiene

Fimiguerrero

Flowerovlove

Jordan Adetunji

Len

Leostaytrill

Myles Smith

Odeal

Pozer

Video Of The Year In Association With Lner

Meekz - Mini Me’s (Directed By Kc Locke)

Mnelia - My Man (Directed By Femi Bello)

Raye - Genesis (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)

Sampha - Only (Directed By Dexter Navy)

Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent) (Directed By Steveo)

Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - Hocus Pocus (Directed By Felix Brady)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Cleo Sol

Elmiene

Flo

Jaz Karis

Jorja Smith

Nippa

Odeal

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Sinead Harnett

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Alt Blk Era

Bob Vylan

Hak Baker

Kid Bookie

Native James

Spider

Best Grime Act Supported By Trench

Chip

D Double E

Duppy

Kruz Leone

Manga Saint Hilare

Scorcher

Best Hip Hop Act

Bashy

Cristale

Headie One

Nines

Potter Payper

Skrapz

Best Drill Act

163margs

Central Cee

Headie One

Kairo Keyz

K-Trap

Pozer

Best International Act

Asake

Ayra Starr

Beyonce

Glorilla

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Tems

Tyla

Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film

Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders

Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost

Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders

Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie

Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell

Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy

Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell

Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love

Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell

Best Media Personality

90's Baby Show

Aj Odudu

Chuckie Online

Craig Mitch

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Micah Richards

Specs Gonzalez

The Receipts Podcast

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)

King Promise (Ghana)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Popcaan

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Valiant

Yg Marley

Best Jazz Act

Amy Gadiaga

Blue Lab Beats

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Yussef Dayes

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Eliza Rose

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best Producer

Ceebeaats

Inflo

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2j

Sammy Soso

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

Annatoria

Imrhan

Limoblaze

Reblah

Still Shadey

Volney Morgan & New Ye

MOBO Founder & CEO Kanya King CBE said: “Each of these artists brings something truly special to the stage, and this is just the beginning. From the vibrant energy of dancehall to the dynamic sounds of UK rap and R&B, we’re curating a night full of unforgettable moments.”

The winners of the 2024 MOBO Awards included RAYE and Central Cee.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube.