LL Cool J on the pressure of returning to the studio after a decade

LL Cool J on the pressure of returning to the studio after a decade.

Hip Hop legend LL Cool J joined Capital XTRA breakfast this morning to chat about his impressive career and new album.

LL Cool J has opened up about the pressure of making his first album in ten years.

Speaking to Capital XTRA breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie, the legendary rapper spoke about his new project and even blind-ranked his own tunes!

The rapper told Capital XTRA all about all about his return to music, his new album ‘THE FORCE’, key memories of making the album and so much more.

LL Cool J swung by the XTRA studios. Picture: Global

When asked about his experience and pressure about making a new project of work, LL Cool J said 'of course' there is expectation about a new release.

He joked: "there's always got to be some pressure, everyone can’t wait to tell you it’s trash!"

LL Cool J remained positive making the album, saying "Im really focused, I dont play when it comes to art."

Eminem and LL Cool J perform onstage. Picture: Getty

He continued, quoting the phrase "pressure makes diamonds" about his new release 'The Force'.

The legendary rapper also shared stories about him making the album, including his link up with Eminem.

The song 'Murdergram Deux' was made after the rapper texted Eminem the beat, to which he responded: "Yo this is crazy."

LL Cool J joined Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

The pair recorded the duet at Dr. Dre’s studio: "I just remember that vibe becoming such an amazing moment" remarked LL Cool J.

"It sounded so progressive and aggressive, unexpected even."

As for LL Cool J's plans for 2025, the rapper says he is planning on doing some shows in the UK, so watch out for that!