Kehlani UK Crash Tour: Presale, Ticket Prices & More. Picture: Getty Images / Client

Kehlani is coming to the UK for her highly-anticipated 'Crash' Tour. Here are all the details on presale, dates and ticket prices.

Kehlani is coming to the UK and Europe as part of her 'Crash' tour in ealy 2025, and tickets are set to go quickly.

The 'After Hours' singer has cemented her status as one of R&B's most melodic singers, and is headlining venues in London, Manchester and Europe on her Crash world tour.

So, when is Kehlani's presale for the Crash 2025 tour? What are the ticket prices and what are the dates? Here's everything you need to know.

Kehlani is heading to the UK! Picture: Getty

What are the dates of Kehlani's EU/UK Crash World Tour?

Here are the full dates to Kehlani's 2025 Crash UK & Europe tour. The 7-city tour kicks off on January 21st at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands making stops in Brussels, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Manchester at O2 Victoria Warehouse on January 31st.

CRASH 2025 EU/UK TOUR DATES:

Tuesday, 21st Jan 2025 Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2025 Antwerp, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Friday, 24th Jan 2025 Vienna, AT - Gasometer

Saturday, 25th Jan 2025 Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus

Monday, 27th Jan 2025 Paris, FR - Zenith

Wednesday, 29th Jan 2025 London, UK - The O2

Friday, 31st Jan 2025 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

The full dates to Kehlani's Crash UK & Europe tour. Picture: Press

How can I get Kehlani presale tickets to the Crash tour?

Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Wednesday, November 20th.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 22 at 12pm local time at Kehlani.com.

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday, 22nd November, at 12am.

Crash is coming to the UK! Picture: Getty

What are the ticket prices to Kehlani's Crash tour?

Ticket prices for Kehlani's Crash tour have not been announced yet, however we can expect different tiers in conjunction to where you are sat or stood.

According to O2's presale, ticket prices range from £55 to £140.

Supporting Kehlani in the UK & Europe is KWN and Keyrah.